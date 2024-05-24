Organizers have high hopes as Lethbridge launches collector and entertainment expo

The entertainment and collector expo in Lethbridge got underway Friday afternoon.

The three-day event at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre will feature a range of events including cosplay, celebrity meet-and-greets and vendors.

Organizers are expecting a large turnout to see actors such as Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley in The Office and Charles Baker, from Breaking Bad, in attendance.

“We’re just trying really hard to bring a breath of life to Lethbridge,” said expo co-ordinator Autumn Fowler, ”and I think of this as something we’ve needed for a really long time.

“We’re excited to bring something of this magnitude to Lethbridge.

Lethbridge previously held a comic expo in 2015.

Event coordinator Autumn Fowler said organizers want to breathe new life into Lethbridge with the collector and entertainment expo.

“As of right now, we have about 160 vendors," Fowler added, "and we’re expecting over 8,000 people to be here – and that’s a lowball.”

The expo runs until 9 p.m. Friday and then again Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available online or at the door.