Our Lady Peace to perform at The Back Alley during Stampede 2023

The Back Alley has unveiled another musical guest set to perform at the venue's brand new Stampede tent this year.

Presented by CJAY92, Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace, known for hits like "Superman’s Dead," "One Man Army" and "Naveed," will play on Friday, July 7.

"It is a true honor to have them take the stage this July," said Kalman Goudkuil, the CEO of Calgary-based event company True Rhythm.

This year marks the first time The Back Alley will have a Stampede tent.

Located in the nightclub's parking lot in the 4600 block of Macleod Trail South, it will feature concerts, special events and corporate parties.

The first concert announcement for the venue was Sean Paul, who will perform on Tuesday, July 11.

"We cannot wait to share the rest of the line up with everyone," said Back Alley spokesperson Jamal Ali.

The 2023 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16, but The Back Alley Stampede tent will be open starting on Stampede Sneak-a-Peek on July 6.

For more information you can visit The Back Alley's website.