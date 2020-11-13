CALGARY -- An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at a southern Alberta hospital after multiple staff members tested positive for the virus.

Bow Island Health Centre, in Bow Island, Alta. was added to AHS's list of outbreaks after three staff members tested positive.

At this time, no patients of the hospital have tested positive.

Visitor restrictions have been put in place, and visitors will only be allowed inside the hospital in end-of-life situations.

Families who have loved ones inside the hospital are encouraged to meet virtually.

Bow Island Health Centre is one of two hospital outbreaks that are active in the southern zone of the province. Chinook Regional Hospital is the other, and have not recorded any new cases since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 4.

There are currently 10 Alberta hospitals that are experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, with three inside Calgary.

Foothills Medical Centre's mental health unit was added to the list of outbreaks Thursday, after two patients linked to the unit tested positive for COVID-19.

Rockyview General Hospital's acute care geriatric unit was linked to one positive test on Saturday, and Peter Lougheed Centre's last recorded case of positive tests was on Oct. 27.