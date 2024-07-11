Outdoor workers try to keep cool during extreme heat

With extreme heat settling in, people in Calgary are doing what they can to keep cool.

However, there's little to no escape from sweltering temperatures for workers stuck outside.

Construction workers were spotted around the city wearing wide-brimmed hats, light-coloured clothing and seeking shade where they could.

"The asphalt, when it comes out above 300 degrees Fahrenheit, that's really hot already, so when the guys are standing over it, it's almost like an oven," says Shawn Adams, Infinity Asphalt COO.

Infinity Asphalt says its crews are provided with ice water and sun shirts and often work earlier hours and shorter shifts.

"If we have to give them a half-day off or an extra day off where we can when it works with scheduling, so they have that time for their bodies to recoup, we will," Adams said.

Firefighters, who are no strangers to extreme heat, have other tips on how to keep cool.

"Light-coloured clothing. If you're wearing dark, it soaks in the heat a lot more. A sun hat of some sort is also really important. Using sunscreen to protect your skin," said Carol Henke, Calgary Fire Department public information officer.

When fighting fires during a heat wave like Calgary is experiencing, the fire department comes extra prepared.

"We bring additional resources to the scene, we have a rehab station set up where they can cool down, we have a fire response paramedic that is in charge of helping all the firefighters rehab, getting them rehydrated, cooling them off with wet towels, cooling chairs," Henke said.

The province says occupational health and safety laws do not include specific provisions for hot weather, but there is a general requirement for employers to address workplace health and safety hazards, which can include hot weather.

For more information, visit https://www.alberta.ca/working-extreme-temperatures.