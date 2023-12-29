Outpouring of support for 2 Alberta teens killed in rollover crash

Support is growing for the families of two Didsbury, Alta., teens who died in a rollover crash on Wednesday.

Reid Holuk, 16, and Lila Morrison, 14, have now been identified as the victims in a Wednesday evening crash north of Crossfield, Alta.

RCMP were called to a single-vehicle crash near Township Road 292 and Range Road 14 around 5 p.m., where they found the teens dead.

A GoFundMe has been set up for each of the teens.

Morrison's page says she was a "girl who would light up any room she entered."

It goes on to say she loved cats and had an unwavering passion for volleyball.

As of Friday afternoon, the crowdfunding page had already received almost 100 donations.

"Thank you Didsbury and surrounding area for your support – we know we can count on you," read a message from the organizer of the page.

Likewise, Holuk's fundraiser is also seeing an outpouring of support.

"Reid was a friend, a son, and a brother and will be greatly missed," the pages reads, "as he was taken way too soon but left a huge impact on many lives."

It adds people should "hug your loved ones tight."

In a post on social media, Morrison's mother confirmed the two teens were dating.

Road conditions and alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash, but officers note the two might not have been wearing seatbelts.

According to RCMP, the two teens were travelling back from Balzac, Alta., after visiting Cross Iron Mills mall.

Collision analysts are working to figure out what happened. No cause has been determined.

This is a developing story and more details are to come.

Didsbury is located approximately 82 kilometres north of Calgary.