Over 1,000 jobs available at Saturday construction job fair and educational session hosted by Skyview MP George Chahal

Skyview MP George Chahal is hosting his annual job fair and education session for Calgarians looking to get hired or upgrade their skill sets.

There will be a number of organizations participating in Saturday’s event, including Lafarge, Mattamy Homes, Enmax, Calgary Construction Association, SAIT, CCIS, Women Building Futures, the Canadian Armed Forces and others, who are looking to fill hundreds of job and training openings.

“It’s no secret that Calgary has a housing crisis,” Chahal said in a media release. “One of the big reasons for our crisis is the lack of skilled workers.

“All orders of government and members of our communities need to work together to address these issues,” he added. “Bringing more housing and jobs to Calgary are my priorities, and hosting another job fair and education session is a great way to support the construction industry. This initiative will allow more skilled trades to enter into the workforce.”

I am thrilled to announce that I am hosting a construction job fair and education session.



We will have employers from the construction industry offering hundreds of jobs along with organizations that can help you develop your skills.



Register at: https://t.co/UEEnluWQN8 pic.twitter.com/2LWSkosaOO — George Chahal (@ChahalGeorge) April 2, 2024

Educational and non-profit organizations will also be on hand to help participants learn about upgrading skills and earning higher wages.

There will also be information made available about the federal government’s multigenerational home renovation tax credit and tool rebate program.

The event takes place Saturday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Genesis Centre, 7555 Falconridge Blvd NE #10.

To register for the event, go here.