Over 17,000 cases of Chocolate Mint Girl Guide cookies arrive in Calgary as fundraising campaign kicks off

A precious -- and tasty -- cargo arrived in Calgary Saturday.

More than 17,000 cases of Chocolate Mint Girl Guide cookies were delivered to a northeast Calgary location which will transform into a cookie hub for the duration of the Calgary Girl Guide fundraising campaign.

With 12 boxes of cookies in every case, that means 205,000 boxes will soon be flooding onto Calgary streets and finding their way into local lunchboxes.

Not only that, but Calgary’s girl guides are taking on additional responsibility this year, said Girl Guide PR advisor for Calgary Megan Belenky.

“We have cookies from Calgary area coming to us, but we also have cookies coming for our girls to help sell on behalf of the Jasper units,” Belenky said, in an interview with CTV News. “They went through a lot this summer, so they shouldn't have to sell cookies also -- so we're going to do that for them this year.”

“All of Jasper's cookies that they ordered are coming to Calgary and Edmonton, and they'll be distributed from there.”

The new box features design elements, including images of current girl members, as well as copy that explains what the spirit of what Girl Guide cookies are all about.

There may also be a few old boxes in circulation, but they will be full of new cookies.

Cookie sales are the official fundraiser for Girl Guides of Canada. Cookies sell for $6 a box or $72 for a case.

With files from Tyler Barrow