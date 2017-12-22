Six more Albertans have died in the past week from influenza and the latest flu statistics for the province show over 3000 lab confirmed cases to date.

Alberta Health Services says there have been 3355 cases of influenza so far this season but activity seems to be nearing its peak.

Most of the cases reported are the H3N2 strain and Calgary has been one of the hardest hit zones in the province.

867 Albertans have been admitted to hospital because of the flu and 56 percent of those people were from Calgary.

There have been 19 deaths in the province, including 12 from the Calgary area.

Even though it is late in the season, it’s still not too late to get immunized and shots can be obtained at provincial clinics, doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

The vaccination is free to all Albertans over the age of six months

For more information on influenza immunization and clinic locations click HERE.