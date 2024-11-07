Overnight temperatures in Calgary 20 degrees warmer than average
A ridge of high pressure situated over B.C. and extending as far north as the Yukon is the dominant weather maker right now for southern Alberta.
Strong westerly flow pushed overnight temperatures in Calgary to 13 C, or 20 degrees warmer than the average overnight low of -7 C.
Thursday will remain windy for the region with sustained winds in Calgary expected to hold around 20 km/h for most of the day with gusts around 40 km/h.
The temperature is expected to drop slightly early in the day and then return to at least 13 C by the afternoon with sunshine across southern Alberta.
Typical of chinook-like conditions, winds will be even stronger in the southwest corner of the province with sustained winds of 50 km/h and gusts closer to 70 km/h, neither of which would trigger a wind warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Daytime highs are expected to be even warmer on Friday before dropping back to temperatures just above seasonal for Saturday and Sunday.
The overnight lows in Calgary will range from -3 C to 0 C over the next seven days.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Overnight temperatures in Calgary 20 degrees warmer than average
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden delivers remarks following Trump's win
Joe Biden's name wasn't on the ballot, but history will likely remember Kamala Harris' resounding defeat as his loss too.
PM Trudeau revives Canada-U.S. relations cabinet committee after Trump win
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reviving a special cabinet committee dedicated to Canada-U.S. relations, following Republican Donald Trump's re-election.
Police in southern Mexico find 11 bodies, including two of minors, dumped by a highway
Police in a southern Mexico region rife with drug cartel violence have found 11 bodies, including two of minors, dumped by a highway, prosecutors in the state of Guerrero said Thursday.
The world's 10 richest people got a record US$64 billion richer from Trump's re-election
Wednesday wasn't just a good day for Donald Trump. The wealth of the world’s 10 richest people also soared by a record amount, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.
Video shows suspect shooting man inside Markham, Ont. garage
Police have released video footage showing a suspect shooting a man inside a Markham garage in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
Inside Canada's chaotic response to avian flu
A CFIA official is calling it the 'largest animal health emergency that this country has ever had to face.' A joint IJF/CTV News investigation looks into Canada's response to the bird flu pandemic, and how it's ravaged the country's farms.
Wayne Gretzky, Elon Musk and a few pro golfers: Here's who attended Trump's victory party
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump welcomed a variety of attendees at his victory celebrations in Florida this week, from his family, supporters and political allies to a selection of high-profile figures.
43 monkeys escape from a South Carolina medical lab. Police say there is no serious danger
Forty-three monkeys escaped from a compound used for medical research in South Carolina but the nearby police chief said there is 'almost no danger' to the public.
A murder trial is closing in the killings of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana
A murder trial in the small Indiana town of Delphi was wrapping up Thursday after weeks of testimony and evidence surrounding the fate of two teenage girls who vanished during a winter hike in 2017. Their killings went unsolved for years before police arrested a man who lived and worked in the same town.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Scaffolding company fined in Peace River Pulp Mill death
The supplier of scaffolding a worker fell from and died at the Peace River Pulp Mill in 2022 has been fined $350,000.
-
Holyrood housing project goes up in flames
Firefighters were called to another home under construction early Thursday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Week ends with temperatures near record highs
Temperatures in Edmonton today and tomorrow will be more on par with early-to-mid September highs and lows, rather than early November.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge Polytechnic opens its doors to the community with open house
Lethbridge Polytechnic is opening its doors this week to prospective students and their families.
-
Town of Coaldale set to debut new month-long winter festival
The Town of Coaldale is introducing a new festival just in time for the holiday season.
-
Lethbridge Sports Council hosts southern Alberta sport leadership conference
Dozens of high school and post secondary athletes from across the Lethbridge region gathered for a sport leadership conference Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
CRAB Park campers brace for eviction
People living in a small encampment at CRAB Park are preparing for eviction Thursday morning.
-
Who ruined Hobo Hot Springs? Ministry investigates as mystery roils Harrison, B.C.
The steaming waters in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, 130 kilometres east of Vancouver, could once be enjoyed in pools known as the Hobo Hot Springs for free — unlike the neighbouring Harrison Hot Springs Resort where users of its pools must be resort guests.
-
A look at potential fresh faces around Premier David Eby's next B.C. cabinet table
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be sworn in on Nov. 18, and it will have to feature a significant number of new ministers after last month's election saw several incumbents defeated while others didn't run.
Vancouver Island
-
A look at potential fresh faces around Premier David Eby's next B.C. cabinet table
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be sworn in on Nov. 18, and it will have to feature a significant number of new ministers after last month's election saw several incumbents defeated while others didn't run.
-
What does a Trump presidency mean for Canada and B.C.?
Hours after Donald Trump's win, the impact his presidency will have in Canada was front and centre in Ottawa during Question Period, where Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Trudeau traded shots Wednesday.
-
Who ruined Hobo Hot Springs? Ministry investigates as mystery roils Harrison, B.C.
The steaming waters in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, 130 kilometres east of Vancouver, could once be enjoyed in pools known as the Hobo Hot Springs for free — unlike the neighbouring Harrison Hot Springs Resort where users of its pools must be resort guests.
Saskatoon
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Sask. Premier Scott Moe names cabinet ministers following election win
Premier Scott Moe is anticipated to announce his cabinet this morning during a ceremony at Government House in Regina.
-
What is typhoid fever and how did it end up in Martensville, Saskatchewan?
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible exposure of salmonella typhi — a bacteria that can cause typhoid fever.
-
Homelessness, shelters and crime top of mind for Saskatoon voters, new poll shows
Social issues are top of mind for Saskatoon residents as they prepare to head to the polls on Wednesday to choose their next mayor and councillors.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Sask. Premier Scott Moe names cabinet ministers following election win
Premier Scott Moe is anticipated to announce his cabinet this morning during a ceremony at Government House in Regina.
-
Here's a look at the important issues in Regina, according to voters
A recent poll conducted by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research is giving a look at what issues matter most for prospective voters in Saskatchewan's capital city ahead of the Nov. 13 municipal election.
-
'Dangerously high' levels of Radon gas present in one in three Sask. homes: study
One in three homes in Saskatchewan appear to have dangerously high radon gas levels, according to a recent report from the Evict Radon National study team.
Toronto
-
Video shows suspect shooting man inside Markham, Ont. garage
Police have released video footage showing a suspect shooting a man inside a Markham garage in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'We weren't using it': Toronto-area man shocked after glass washing machine door spontaneously shatters
A Toronto-area man is shocked after the glass door of his washing machine spontaneously shattered.
-
Cyclist, 13, airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Ajax
A 13-year-old cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
'It ruined my life': Former Montreal nursing student seeks $600K in damages after sexual assault at college
A Montreal woman says her dream of becoming a nurse was destroyed after she was sexually assaulted by a former supervisor in his office at John Abbott College in 2021 when she was a student.
-
Quebec couple calls for stronger travel warning after violent attack in Panama
A Quebec couple's dream adventure turned into a nightmare last week after they were violently attacked by a group of armed men in Panama while travelling in their converted bus.
-
'Aging membership, aging buildings:' Some legion branches struggle to keep doors open
The Royal Canadian Legion branch in Montreal's Verdun borough meets once a week in a community centre space it rents by the hour, less than 500 metres from the elegant brick building it sold over a decade ago when maintenance costs got too high.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW N.S. RCMP confirms man who killed wife in Enfield was a retired Mountie
The Nova Scotia RCMP has now confirmed a man who killed his wife and then killed himself in Enfield, N.S., last month was a retired Mountie.
-
Sacred ground: Canadian delegation in Belgium for Remembrance Day ceremonies
CTV News is part of a Canadian delegation commemorating fallen Indigenous Canadian service members from the First World War. The group will attend a series of ceremonies and events throughout Belgium right up until Remembrance Day.
-
N.S. election: PCs promise free hospital parking, Liberals to reduce immigration levels
Nova Scotia’s political parties continue to make announcements and promises as they approach the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on Chief Peguis Trail leaves pedestrian dead
A Wednesday night crash on Chief Peguis Trail has left one person dead.
-
Classes resume after truck crashes into Winnipeg school
Classes are set to resume at Winnipeg’s Holy Cross School after a truck crashed into the building earlier in the week.
-
Family says Canadian government not recognizing fallen veteran
Remembrance Day is just around the corner; however, one Manitoba family says their fallen veteran isn't being remembered - at least not by the Canadian government.
Ottawa
-
6 people arrested during police operation at Guertin arena in Gatineau, Que.
Six people have been arrested during a police operation outside the Robert Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que., where a homeless encampment has been located for months.
-
Flair Airlines departs Ottawa Airport
Flair Airlines has departed the Ottawa International Airport, citing "insufficient demand to compensate for the airport's high fees."
-
Suspect in March Road robbery, witness sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect and a possible witness to a robbery that happened last month on March Road.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake man charged with arson after home doused with gas
A northern Ontario man is charged with arson and is accused of pouring gasoline on a family member's house, threatening to burn it down.
-
One sent to hospital in two-vehicle crash on Lasalle extension in Greater Sudbury
Traffic on the Lasalle extension in Sudbury came to a halt Wednesday afternoon after the roof of a silver BMW was sheared off in a crash.
-
Details released of dramatic police shootout with murder suspect near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
Barrie
-
One person found dead after house fire in Wasaga Beach
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
-
Three youth suspects at large for breaking into gas station
Police in Barrie are searching for three teenage suspects who allegedly broke into a Shell Gas Station on Bayfield Street Wednesday evening.
-
Intersection closed after cement truck loses mixer
A major Barie intersection was closed Thursday morning after a cement truck reportedly lost its mixer.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for stabbing suspect in Kitchener, man left with serious injuries
Police say emergency services responded to an apartment building on Garment Street around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
-
WRDSB appeal dismissed in defamation lawsuit by former teacher
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) in an attempt to prevent a former teacher’s defamation lawsuit from proceeding to trial.
-
Double-fatal crash in Perth County
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police, fire and EMS were sent to the crash at the intersection of Line 67, in Perth East, where a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle had collided.
London
-
Double-fatal crash in Perth County
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police, fire and EMS were sent to the crash at the intersection of Line 67, in Perth East, where a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle had collided.
-
LDCSB confirms 'Leadership Planning Session' cost over $16,000
The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) has confirmed to CTV News that it spent $16,259 on a two-day meeting for 26 senior staff members.
-
Derelict building might get date with wrecking ball — finally
A longtime eyesore in east London has decayed to the point of requiring more drastic action by city hall.
Windsor
-
Suspects sought after west Windsor break-in
Windsor police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects after a commercial break-in in west Windsor.
-
'Their sacrifice was huge': Windsor airman part of Canadian crew memorialized in the UK
Windsor airman who were part of the Canadian crew are being memorialized in the United Kingdom.
-
Mitchell, Ont. singer-songwriter pens Remembrance Day songs
A singer-songwriter from Mitchell, Ont. has written two songs reflecting on the sacrifices made by soldiers and veterans.