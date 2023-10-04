Owner charged after dog attack leaves pregnant woman injured and her dog dead

A dog owner has been charged following an attack that left a pregnant woman injured and her dog dead.

In a news release, the city said the incident, involving two dogs running loose, occurred on Sept. 17.

As a result of an investigation, the owner is facing four charges, with a maximum penalty of $40,000:

Animal causing death to another animal

Animal causing human injury

Animal running at large (two counts)

The final penalty will be determined by the courts.

The city said after reviewing evidence, it was determined only one of the dogs was responsible for the injuries to the victim’s dog.

An application to designate the dog as vicious is being considered. The city noted that the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw provides mechanisms to allow offending dogs to stay with their owners under strict conditions.