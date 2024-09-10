Paddleboarder injured after being hit by jet ski on Ghost Lake

Cochrane RCMP are looking for witnesses after a man was injured when his paddleboard was struck by a jet ski Saturday evening.

At 7 p.m. on Sept. 7, police were called to Ghost Lake for reports of a collision on the water.

Officials say a man and a young girl were riding a paddleboard when they were hit by a man on a jet ski.

The male left the scene but was later identified by witnesses and arrested.

Bradley Edward Baxandall, 31, of Cochrane, faces charges of failing to stop at the scene of a crash causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vessel causing bodily harm, common nuisance - causing injury and failing to provide a breath sample.

Baxandall is expected in court on Sept. 24.

Anyone with information about the incident or may have a recording of what happened is asked to come forward and speak to Cochrane RCMP by calling 403-851-8000.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers.