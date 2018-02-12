A new exhibit that was built to house four giant pandas from China will open in May and officials say Panda Passage is the most unique animal habitat they have ever created.

Adult pandas Er Shun and Da Mao and cubs Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue will be coming to Calgary in the spring and will stay for five years.

Zoo officials say they expect to see a 25 percent increase in the number of visitors the first year the pandas are here and have spent $100 million in upgrades to facilities to improve the experience for guests.

“Not only is Panda Passage the most unique animal habitat we’ve ever created, but we’ve renovated every corner of the zoo,” said Dr. Clément Lanthier, President and CEO, Calgary Zoo, in a statement on Monday. “Now we’re ready to reintroduce our community to a transformed world-class zoo that we are all extremely proud of.”

The renovations include the $8 million Land of Lemurs habitat that was opened in 2017 and upgrades to food kiosks, viewing areas, pathways, parking lots and playgrounds.

An international agreement was signed between China and Canada in 2012 to bring the pandas to Calgary and zoo officials say they will help create awareness about wildlife conservation.

Panda Passage will open at the zoo on May 7, 2018.