Parents applaud Alberta's commitment to expand newborn screening to include congenital CMV
Every baby born in Alberta is screened for 22 treatable conditions, but soon that list will be longer.
Last month, the provincial government committed to including another five conditions in Alberta's newborn screening program, including congenial cytomegalovirus (CMV).
According to CMV Canada, an advocacy organization for prevention and detection of the virus, CMV is a common virus that can spread to anyone, but can be dangerous when contracted during pregnancy and transmitted to babies before they are born.
Some of the worst symptoms include hearing loss or intellectual disabilities.
Advocates say early detection within 48 hours of birth, by pricking the baby's heel for a blood sample, can be life-saving.
GEORGIA
"It's a huge deal for Alberta to move forward with steps towards making sure that every child born with CMV will have the diagnosis and will have access to information and support," said Lisa Robinson from Innisfail, Alta.
Robinson's daughter Georgia is now 11 years old, but was diagnosed with congenital CMV before she was born by a test of amniotic fluid.
Robinson says the diagnosis allowed her daughter to access antiviral treatment after her birth, which proved to be life saving.
"Knowing that so many families have gone without the diagnosis, here in Alberta and everywhere, that’s the thing that keeps us fighting for change.
"That's the thing for me, personally, that has been keeping me up at night," said Robinson.
MADDISON
Lindsay Craig's daughter Maddison was diagnosed with CMV a few months after birth, but Craig says early treatment helped her daughter improve.
"She lives with hearing loss, she meets all of her milestones and is doing really well," Craig said.
"Having a diagnosis is a key piece of information that allows the proper supports to be put in place for good development of your children."
ALBERTA FOLLOWS SUIT
On July 18, Premier Danielle Smith issued a mandate letter to Health Minister Adriana LaGrange that stated she expected $6 million to be invested to add five more conditions to the Alberta Newborn Screening Program, not only including CMV but also argininosuccinic aciduria, guanidinoacetate methyltransferase deficiency, mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 and 3-hydroxy-3- methylglutaryl-CoA lyase.
Though LaGrange's office offered no specific timeline for when the newborn screening program would be expanded, a statement issued to CTV News says they will be moving forward on that mandate "as soon as possible."
"We want to make the newborn conditions we screen for as comprehensive as possible," reads the statement.
"Alberta already leads the country with automatic newborn screenings for 22 conditions and these additions will improve the program even further."
CMV Canada says Ontario and Saskatchewan already offer universal automatic screening for CMV.
CMV Canada says treatment for positive cases includes anti-viral medications.
There is no vaccine available, however, research is underway.
To learn more about CMV, you can visit CMV Canada's website.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health minister monitoring COVID-19 'very closely' amid early signs cases on the rise
Canada's new Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation 'very closely' as the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests infections may be rising, while cautioning that an uptick is expected as the fall nears as a new variant known as EG.5 emerges.
Darren Kent, actor in 'Game of Thrones,' dead
Darren Kent, the actor famous for his role of a goatherder in 'Game of Thrones' among other titles, has died.
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
Here’s what wildfires in the Northwest Territories look like from outer space
NASA has released new photos taken from space showing thick columns of smoke billowing from the numerous large wildfires fires across the Northwest Territories
75 per cent of Canadians were infected with COVID-19 by March 2023, study finds
A recent study finds that 75 per cent of the Canadian population had detectable antibodies from COVID-19 through infections by March 2023.
Tourism industry expecting hit after China leaves Canada off approved travel list
Canada has been left off China’s approved list of international destinations for tour groups, in an apparent political boycott.
'You are responsible': CFIA issues notice to retailers following several caffeinated energy drink recalls
After a series of recalls for several types of caffeinated energy drinks, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency put out a public notice on Tuesday reminding the industry that they are responsible for adhering to Canada's requirements regarding caffeine levels in beverages they sell.
Trudeau gov't to respond to 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings; here's a refresher on the recommendations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to respond to the Emergencies Act commission's recommendations in six months. That deadline is Friday, so here's a refresher on commissioner Rouleau's calls for change.
Ex-CRA employee allegedly embezzled almost $20,000 in CERB, CRCB scam: RCMP
A former Canada Revenue Agency employee has been charged following an investigation into an alleged Canada Emergency Response Benefit scam.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton and area offering support for hundreds fleeing N.W.T. wildfires
By Sunday at 3 p.m., the sky over Fort Smith, N.W.T., was "darker than midnight," resident Richard Funk says.
-
Alberta pet owners surrendering animals due to ownership expenses
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) is sounding the alarm, saying the ever-increasing cost of owning a pet in the province is prompting many Albertans to surrender their animals.
-
18-month-old girl's death in Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Man's body went undiscovered for days in B.C. housing facility as dad repeatedly denied entry, family says
A grieving B.C. family is demanding answers after their loved one was allegedly left dead in his room at a supportive housing facility for days, while his father’s repeated requests to visit him were denied.
-
Heat wave compounds challenges for farmers in B.C.'s Fraser Valley
Fraser Valley farmers are scrambling to harvest weeks' worth of vegetables in days in the wake of a record-breaking heat wave, drought conditions, and an unusual year that's seeing some fruit abandoned.
-
Engine trouble takes BC Ferries vessel out of service for 2nd time in less than a month
BC Ferries cancelled several sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland Wednesday because of a "mechanical issue" with a vessel that also had to be briefly taken out of service last month.
Atlantic
-
Man turns himself in, charged with Christmas Eve homicide in Halifax
A man has been charged with the homicide of 31-year-old Ryan Michael Sawyer that happened on Christmas Eve in Halifax last year.
-
New Brunswick RCMP recover body of second missing fisherman near Portage Island
RCMP in New Brunswick say the body of a second man who didn't return from a fishing trip has been found.
-
Finding the 'flecks': NS Health teams investigating endoscopy cleaning issue
Nova Scotia Health says it's "conducting a thorough and methodical investigation" into the source of unexplained black flecks turning up on endoscopy equipment after being sterilized.
Vancouver Island
-
Hullo ferries sets sail between Nanaimo, Vancouver after 2-day delay
After a two-day delay in launching British Columbia's newest ferry service, the inaugural sailing of the Hullo foot-passenger ferry left Nanaimo for Vancouver on Wednesday.
-
Engine trouble takes BC Ferries vessel out of service for 2nd time in less than a month
BC Ferries cancelled several sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland Wednesday because of a "mechanical issue" with a vessel that also had to be briefly taken out of service last month.
-
Multiple fires that closed Malahat highway 'very suspicious'
A series of brush fires that forced officials to close a section of the Malahat highway on Tuesday night have been deemed suspicious.
Toronto
-
Runoff from Etobicoke chemical fire impacting Mimico Creek and Humber Creek
Runoff from a massive fire at a chemical distribution company in Etobicoke last week continues to impact nearby waterways, with the Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) saying that at least 82 birds have been rescued from the area.
-
10 years ago, an Ontario doctor operated on a little's girl brain. Now, she works alongside him
A neurosurgeon who performed life-saving brain surgery on a 10-year-old patient a decade ago said it’s surreal to work alongside her in his lab this summer.
-
Eviction notice given to Allan Gardens encampment residents is 'fake,' City of Toronto says
Someone wants to clear out to the encampment in Allan Gardens so badly that they’ve gone so far as to distribute phony eviction notices to people staying in tents there.
Montreal
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 people to hospital; Montreal police investigating
A serious crash involving at least six vehicles in Montreal's east end sent four people to hospital Wednesday evening, paramedics say.
-
City of Montreal, STM face criticism over plans to cut down trees for Pie-IX bus lane
When the reserved bus lane on Pie-IX Boulevard reopened last fall, it was a major development that improved public transit from St-Leonard to Sherbrooke Street, and also benefited the metro system.
-
2 women critically injured in Montreal store parking lot collision
Two women were sent to hospital in critical condition Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in a commercial parking lot in Montreal North.
Ottawa
-
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
-
High-rise proposal near Experimental Farm approved by city of Ottawa committee
A city of Ottawa committee has voted to approve a controversial plan to build high-rises near the Central Experimental Farm.
-
Construction on Ottawa's north-south rail line hits another delay
Construction on Ottawa's north-south rail line has hit a new delay, with handover of the Trillium Line now not expected until at least early November.
Kitchener
-
Fatal head-on crash on Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton under investigation
People who live nearby say collisions like this one are far too common in the area.
-
Bystanders spring into action after car crashes into building in Cambridge
Bystanders and staff at a local business jumped to help Wednesday after a crash sent a car careening off the road and into the side of a store.
-
‘Serious injuries’ reported in Guelph crash, roads closed: Police
Guelph police say emergency services are responding to a collision with serious injuries.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors expand paid parking, cut community funding to trim budget
Saskatoon city councillors found some modest savings Tuesday in the third special budget meeting this summer to grapple with budget shortfalls in 2024 and 2025.
-
As Sask. forms new police service; critics question lack of oversight
The Saskatchewan Party government has begun establishing a new provincial police service, but the minister in charge says it won't have an oversight body until boots are on the ground.
-
Lawn Bowling is seeing a 'renaissance' in Saskatoon
On Wednesday nights in Buena Vista, dozens gather to let the good times roll at the Nutana Lawn Bowling Club.
Northern Ontario
-
Trudeau gov't to respond to 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings; here's a refresher on the recommendations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to respond to the Emergencies Act commission's recommendations in six months. That deadline is Friday, so here's a refresher on commissioner Rouleau's calls for change.
-
Hospital staffing shortages lead to sexual assault survivors denied kits
A Sudbury-based sexual assault survivor advocacy group say some were denied access to a Sexual Assault Evidence Kit at Health Sciences North due to staffing shortages.
-
NEW
NEW | Public health recommending COVID boosters this fall
Public heath authorities are reminding people that cold and flu season will soon be here and many are saying they believe its time for another COVID booster shot.
Winnipeg
-
Kinew promising crackdown on criminals in latest campaign trail announcement
Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew says if he becomes the next premier, he and the NDP will go after serious criminals.
-
Best ways to stay safe amid wildfire smoke in Manitoba
As wildfire smoke continues to blanket Manitoba, experts are sharing what people need to do to avoid any serious health impacts.
-
Funding coming to an end for overdose prevention vehicle
A mobile overdose prevention RV in Winnipeg could be off the streets if new funding isn’t found.
Regina
-
Council votes down bylaw to allow alcohol consumption in Regina parks
Regina city councillors voted down an administration proposed bylaw to allow public consumption of alcohol in some parks Wednesday evening.
-
Suspicious item assembled to look like explosive, Regina police say
Regina police have provided more details on an investigation into a suspicious item near a Regina school.
-
Regina residents hit hard by June storms can apply for financial help
Regina residents who were negatively impacted by heavy rainfall on June 2 and 7 can now apply for assistance from the province.