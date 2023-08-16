Parents applaud Alberta's commitment to expand newborn screening to include congenital CMV

A stock photo of a baby's foot. (Pexels/Teemu R) A stock photo of a baby's foot. (Pexels/Teemu R)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina