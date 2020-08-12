CALGARY -- Parents and guardians in Alberta face deadlines for registering their children for online classes this year as protests continue over the province’s plans for reopening schools.

Registration for online classes officially began Wednesday for Calgary Board of Education (CBE) students. A deadline of Aug. 24 has been set for parents to decide. If they opt in to the online route, students will have the option to return back to in-person classes in February.

The Calgary Catholic School District also opened its online registration Wednesday with a declaration deadline of Aug. 21 at midnight. Catholic students must commit to a full year of online schooling.

Rocky View Schools parents can expect an email on Friday to register for online courses with a deadline of August 24.

It all comes at a time when many parents are struggling to determine what might be the best option for their children.

Calgary parent Nita Tomie will be returning her children to school this September. She says one of her biggest concerns remains in figuring out how students will properly physical distance at a time when Alberta is seeing some of its largest class sizes on record.

"Honestly there are so many kids and there are so many different surfaces so I don’t know how they can keep up with sanitation," Tomie said. "We need to know and we haven’t been given those guidelines."

The provincial government has pledged a safe return to class and physical distancing will be addressed by spacing out desks so students don’t face each other. Non-medical masks or face coverings will also be mandatory for students in Grades 4 and up.

The province adds that hand sanitizer will be made available at all entrances to schools, although teachers will likely be on the hook for increased cleaning as custodial staff will be limited at some schools.

That’s concerning news for parents in Airdrie who will rally Wednesday outside MLA Angela Pitts office.

The group Teachers and Parents for Safe School Reopening is calling on the province to hire more staff to reduce class sizes, ensure substitute teachers have sick leave during the first three stages of COVID-19 precautions, and increase supports for teacher and family safety.

Alberta’s NDP are echoing those statements with Education Critic Sarah Hoffman demanding the UCP government provide an additional $1 billion in funding to maximize safety in schools.

The NDP hope the province will cap school class sizes at 15 students — much like the Ontario model currently in place — but the UCP says that would require hiring an additional 13,000 teachers which is not feasible at this time.