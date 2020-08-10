Thousands of Calgary parents have two weeks to make a tough decision: whether to send their children back to school or continue online learning.

“Parents are very concerned. I am surprised at how many parents are choosing the hub option that CBE is putting out,” said Medeana Moussa with public education advocates Support our Students Alberta.

“Right now I’m still waiting for more information. I would really like to send my kids back to school but I want to do it safely."

Online hub registration for the Calgary Board of Education runs from Aug. 12 until Aug. 24.

The CBE says online learning will require parent involvement and assistance. Parents who chose the online option will have one chance for their child to return back to school for February.

“Registration has opened and is available on our district website. Students that choose online schooling have to commit for a full school year,” said Tania Van Brunt, communications director with the Calgary Catholic School District.

Registration for the Catholic district will close at midnight on Aug. 21.

Rocky View Schools is working to finalize plans for online learning options. The district says parents should watch for an email on Aug. 14.

Parents will have until Aug. 24 to register.

The province released its re-entry plan last week mandating masks for students in Grades 4 to 12 when physical distancing is not possible. Other protocols include:

Organizing classrooms to allow for more physical space;

Creating cohorts of students when possible;

And creating a no share policy for supplies.

Moussa said she has heard from parents who are worried about safety and wanting more information from their schools.

“A lot of parents understand their children are in a classroom with 30-plus children and without provisions and additional teachers and resources," she said.

"They understand masks are a great addition for safety but not a replacement for physical distancing, so just the exact logistics of how you’re going to have that many children in school and manage those interactions."

The province’s K-12 re-entry plan can be found online.