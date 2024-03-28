Parks Canada helps rescue elk from the Bow River in Banff

A bull elk was rescued from the icy waters of the Bow River in Banff National Park on Wednesday.

Viewer video of the incident showed the animal had somehow fallen through the ice and into the water.

Parks Canada wildlife crews soon arrived on the scene and used a tow rope as well as a chain saw to help get the animal out of the water.

A Banff resident who took the video told CTV News that animal encounters are common in the community and wildlife officials are well trained to handle them.

"It's a really hard job, there's a lot of risk to it," said Katie Goldie. "Those animals are 700 pounds and he's a young elk so he's got almost stabbing antlers that are quite dangerous.

"A lot of planning goes into that and a lot of people really want to see it get rescued as quickly as it can but you have to be patient and do it as safely as possible."

After the elk was freed, it appeared to be uninjured and calmly walked away.

Goldie says she's seen about three to four elk rescues at this time of year as the weather is warming up and the ice on the Bow River is getting thinner.