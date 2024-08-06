CALGARY
Calgary

    • Parts of Calgary airport closed due to damage from hail and heavy rainfall

    Share

    The Calgary International Airport says parts of its domestic terminal building are closed due to damage caused by hail and heavy rainfall.

    The airport says in a post on social media the work has started to clean up the water and assess the damage.

    However, parts of the domestic terminal will remain closed until further notice.

    The airport is telling passengers to check with their airline for flight updates.

    Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of south-central Alberta late Monday night. 

    The weather agency had warned of powerful wind gusts, baseball-sized hail and torrential rain.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.

