Parts of Calgary airport closed due to damage from hail and heavy rainfall
The Calgary International Airport says parts of its domestic terminal building are closed due to damage caused by hail and heavy rainfall.
The airport says in a post on social media the work has started to clean up the water and assess the damage.
However, parts of the domestic terminal will remain closed until further notice.
The airport is telling passengers to check with their airline for flight updates.
Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of south-central Alberta late Monday night.
The weather agency had warned of powerful wind gusts, baseball-sized hail and torrential rain.
Kamala Harris has decided on a running mate, AP sources say. An announcement is expected Tuesday.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has decided on a running mate and an announcement is expected in the coming hours before the two appear together at a Philadelphia rally, according to three people familiar with her decision.
Accreditation pulled from De Grasse coach Rana Reider by Canadian Olympic Committe
The Canadian Olympic Committee says it has revoked accreditation from the coach of six-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter Andre De Grasse.
Is Singapore's housing model a realistic solution for Canada's affordability woes?
Singapore's housing model, where the government plays a dominating role in land ownership, property development, financing and other related aspects of society, has been held up numerous times as a path to affordability here in Canada.
Human remains found inside a crocodile in Australia believed to be that of a 40-year-old tourist
Police said Tuesday human remains were found inside a large crocodile suspected of killing a tourist in Australia’s second fatal attack in about a month.
Metro Vancouver officials bracing for local impacts of Chilcotin River landslide
Hundreds of kilometres downstream from where water started flowing over of a landslide blocking the Chilcotin River Monday morning, officials in Metro Vancouver are bracing for impacts in the region.
opinion Here are the best places to keep your emergency fund
You've likely heard the advice to start an emergency fund. But personal finance columnist Christopher Liew adds there are alternative options to keeping them in a regular a savings account.
NEW Touching tribute pushing Ottawa paddler closer to her Paralympic dream
The Ottawa paddler is weeks away from her second Paralympics, and this time, a podium finish is well within her reach.
North Korea marks the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline units
North Korea marked the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline military units at a ceremony where leader Kim Jong Un called for a ceaseless expansion of his military's nuclear program to counter perceived U.S. threats, state media said Monday.
Edmonton
Smith asks for support for Jasper recovery during Trudeau visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
Alberta storm: Heritage Festival and Big Valley Jamboree cut short, Edson flooded
A storm wreaked havoc in Edmonton and the surrounding area Sunday evening.
Lethbridge
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Vancouver
Wildfire near B.C.'s Manning Park burns so intensely it produces thunderstorm
The Calcite Creek fire, burning near the eastern edge of Manning Park, produced a pyrocumulonimbus cloud Sunday afternoon which generated thunder and lightning strikes.
Metro Vancouver officials bracing for local impacts of Chilcotin River landslide
Hundreds of kilometres downstream from where water started flowing over of a landslide blocking the Chilcotin River Monday morning, officials in Metro Vancouver are bracing for impacts in the region.
'Bring him home': Family pleads for public's help finding missing Coquitlam man
Nabeel Kassani, 39, was last seen near his residence near Blue Mountain Street and Austin Avenue in Coquitlam at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.
Vancouver Island
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says it's "extremely unsafe" to be near the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers both upstream and downstream from a massive landslide after water started flowing through the slide early Monday.
These are the 12 recipients of the Order of B.C. for 2024
On Monday, the province named the 12 latest recipients of the Order of British Columbia, who are being recognized for excellence in their respective fields.
Wildfire near B.C.'s Manning Park burns so intensely it produces thunderstorm
The Calcite Creek fire, burning near the eastern edge of Manning Park, produced a pyrocumulonimbus cloud Sunday afternoon which generated thunder and lightning strikes.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon Berries gear up for playoffs as regular season winds down
On Monday, the Saskatoon Berries faced off against the Moose Jaw Miller Express in their final regular season game.
Sask. RCMP looking to arrest Jordan Peterson — not that one
The Saskatchewan RCMP says it has an arrest warrant out for Jordan Peterson — no, not that one, he's a 31-year-old Prince Albert man who police say sped away from officers in a stolen truck.
Detached trailer on Circle Drive leads to road closures
Saskatoon police were on scene of an incident involving a detached trailer Monday afternoon.
Regina
Rally Around Homelessness reports success in 'I Gotch You' campaign
A Regina outreach group is claiming victory after a recent call for undergarment donations exceeded expectations – by a lot.
Sask. woman writes children's book about role of service dogs
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
'Foster and build community': Weekly gathering highlights growing concerns for housing in Regina
Just over a year ago, the tent encampment located on the front lawn of Regina's city hall was taken down and the folks living there dispersed – but they have not disappeared.
Toronto
Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in July were up from last year but down from a month earlier, while listings jumped.
CafeTO barrier damaged after single-vehicle crash downtown: Toronto police
One driver is in custody after a single-vehicle crash caused significant damage to a CafeTO patio downtown, Toronto police say.
14-year-old Brampton girl flies solo above GTA, one of youngest to do so
At just 14 years old, Anaya Sohail has become one of the youngest people in Canada to fly an aircraft after she took to the skies solo for the first time and flew over the Greater Toronto Area last month.
Montreal
Festivalgoer's body found in Montreal's Olympic Basin
A 20-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Olympic Basin on Ile-Notre-Dame.
Man killed, woman injured in Quebec City, suspect arrested
A suspect has been arrested after a violent incident that left a man in his 30s dead and a woman in her 20s injured in Quebec City.
Amber Alert: Missing Montreal children found in U.S.
An Amber Alert was cancelled after two missing Montreal children were located in the United States.
Atlantic
From school boards to dog adoption, N.S. Tories have pulled back from 2021 promises
Campaign promises to fund mental health care, reinstate public school boards and give tax breaks for dog adoptions are among the pledges that, nearly three years into his mandate, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has either tossed aside or been slow to enact.
N.B. police find 22-year-old dead in Maquapit Lake
Search teams found the body of a 22-year-old swimmer in Maquapit Lake in Clarks Corner, N.B., on Sunday afternoon.
911 operator calmly walks expectant mom through a surprise at-home delivery
When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labour, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy.
Winnipeg
Some Manitoba wildfire evacuees returning home
206 members of God’s Lake First Nation are already home and 32 more are in the process of returning.
Viking Village a smash hit at Icelandic Festival
Thousands of people visited Gimli on Sunday to take in the sights and sounds of Islendingadagurinn, the Icelandic Festival of Manitoba.
Walk to honour Kendara Ballantyne five years after death
The life of Kendara Ballantyne, an 18-year-old girl who was found dead in The Pas in 2019, is being honoured with a walk on Tuesday.
Ottawa
Canadian Transplant Games highlight success stories of survival and the need for donors
The Canadian Transplant Games have kicked off at sports venues across Ottawa. The event raises awareness of the many Canadians still waiting for organ and tissue donations, while also highlighting the success stories of those living healthy lives after receiving a transplant.
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
Driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 417 had a child sitting on front seat passenger's lap
A vehicle stopped for speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa over the long weekend had an 18-month-old child sitting on a passenger's lap in the front seat, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Northern Ontario
Early morning apartment fire in Greater Sudbury displaces multiple families
Residents of a 20-unit apartment complex on Burton Avenue in Greater Sudbury were evacuated early Monday after a fire ripped through multiple units.
Wall Street has its worst day since 2022 as fear of a U.S. economic slowdown deepens; Dow sinks 1,000
A scary Monday that started with a plunge abroad reminiscent of 1987 's crash has swept around the world and pummelled Wall Street with more steep losses, as fears worsen about a slowing U.S. economy.
Google loses massive antitrust lawsuit over its search dominance
Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
Barrie
Woman loses her life in fatal hydro-pole crash in New Tecumseth
One person died and five people were injured in a crash in Adjala Tosorontio in New Tecumseth.
Heavy traffic at Boots and Hearts will break your honky-tonk heart
OPP have released a statement indicating road closures and traffic delays are likely during the Boots and Hearts festival.
OPP announce slew of impaired driving charges
The OPP's Collingwood and Blue Mountains Detachment has charged three drivers with impaired driving offences over the long weekend and four since the end of July.
Kitchener
Waterloo man charged with abduction after Amber Alert
A man has been charged after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from the Kitchener area.
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford, Ont. shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
London
Rainfall warning in effect for most of the region
The rain and possible thunderstorms are expected throughout the day with the chance of pooling on roads and flash flooding in some areas.
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
London Rib Fest award winner dedicates trophy to 21-year-old employee who died in fight
“This trophy here, it's for Malik, and it belongs to him. We are taking it to his resting place. I said at the awards, ‘In heaven or hell, this trophy is for you my friend’.”
Windsor
Thunderstorm watch and rainfall warning in effect for the region
Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon, Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
Windsor police seize more than $30,000 in illegal drugs from resident
On August 1, police say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue due to suspected drug trafficking.
Hogs for Hospice invades Leamington
The three-day motorcycle rally took place from August 2 to 4, and attracted thousands of people to the twon.