Parts of Deerfoot Trail to close for spring cleanup Monday, Tuesday evening

Sections of Deerfoot Trail will be closed Monday and Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. to allow for spring cleanup work, the province said in a media release issued Saturday

The work will be done in off-peak hours to minimize traffic disruptions.

Deerfoot will reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday morning for rush-hour traffic.

During the evening shutdown, drivers should expect delays and plan to use alternate routes.

Signs have been posted along the Deerfoot to remind motorists of the closures.

The work is weather dependent, and may change on short notice if necessary.

Deerfoot will also close Monday the 29th and Tuesday the 30th from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

WEEKEND WORK IN SOUTHEAST

Ramps leading onto Deerfoot Trail in southeast Calgary will be temporarily closed over the weekend, as crews work to improve the highway.

The province said the ramps from eastbound Anderson Road and northbound Bow Bottom Trail heading onto northbound Deerfoot Trail will be closed from April 19-22.

“This closure is required to safely accommodate the removal of the existing overhead southbound bridge on Deerfoot Trail,” the province said in a news release.

With files from Brendan Ellis