Patrick Jarvis, Dustin Wolf among Calgary Booster Club award winners

    The Calgary Booster Club announced its annual award winners on Wednesday, with several athletes taking home hardware.

    Patrick Jarvis is sportsperson of the year. Jarvis has been a promoter and builder of sports in Canada and around the world. He also served as president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee from 1998 to 2006.

    He is also a former booster club director.

    "I’m humbled and honoured,” Jarvis said.

    “Humbled in terms of the people that have gone in before me and the people whose shoulders I stand on and many of us stand on in sport, and just honoured to be considered a recipient of this.”

    Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf took home the Scott Mamini Memorial Award for male athlete of the year.

    Wolf was outstanding with the Calgary Wranglers last year. He was both goaltender of the year and player of the year in the American Hockey League.

    “To be able to go back and look through some of the past recipients and obviously some former Flames like [Jarome] Iginla and [Mark Giordano], and obviously Cale Makar won last year and he's a pretty exceptional hockey player, to say the least,” Wolf said.

    “And to add your name to the list of recipients like that is certainly a big honour.”

    Ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt won the Henry Viney Trophy for female athlete of the year. Loutitt is competing right now, but she’s helped put Canada back on the map in ski jumping.

    Finally, the winner of the Jack Gregory Award is powerlifter David Nicholson as Special Olympics athlete of the year.

    The former CTV News Athlete of the Week excelled in the Special Olympics and motivates everyone he talks to.

    “(I’m) happy and honoured to win the award,” Nicholson said.

    The annual Booster Club dinner will be held on April 28 at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino banquet room.

