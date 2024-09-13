Paul Gross returns to Calgary for onstage interview with Dave Kelly

Calgary theatregoers will get a unique sneak peek into one of the country’s greatest actors on Sept. 23 when Paul Gross sits down for a live onstage interview with Dave Kelly at the Martha Cohen Theatre.

The award-winning Gross, who is starring in Alberta Theatre Projects'( ATP) production of The Seafarer in October, will talk about his career as the star of the television series Due South, and Slings and Arrows, and as the director (and star, and producer, and sometimes the writer) of such films as Men With Brooms and Passchendaele.

Returning to the stage here will be a full-circle moment for Gross, who was not only born here but started his acting career onstage in a 1981-82 Theatre Calgary production of Mrs. Warren’s Profession and Farther West.

During their 60-minute conversation, Kelly will revisit some of the high-and-lowlights of Gross’s career as he explores the achievements of one of Canada’s true cultural treasures.

That will be followed by a 20-minute Q&A with audience members.

For Kelly, the popular Calgary host of Breakfast Television and Dave Kelly Live, not to mention a critically-acclaimed actor in shows such as Santaland Diaries, Dad Day One, Epiphany, Dad's Piano and Seussical The Musical, the night will be an opportunity to take a deeper dive into the creative life of one of Canada’s leading actors.

Dave Kelly will interview Paul Gross at the Martha Cohen Theatre Sept. 23. (Photo: Dave Kelly)

“One of my favourite things to do is find a compelling person, do a ridiculous amount of research on them, and then sit down and create a compelling, smart, funny, entertaining and hopefully inspiring evening,” said Kelly. “Between Paul Gross and me, we have won The Pierre Berton Award, (Gross) Governor General’s Performing Arts Award (Gross), the Order of Canada (Gross) AND second place in Grade 8 Triple Jump (Kelly).

“I can’t wait," he added, "to interview another Alberta celebrity!”

