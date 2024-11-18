Pay for a smile on a kid's face instead of that parking fine with the AHS Toys for Tickets campaign

Have you been recently dinged for leaving your vehicle in an Alberta Health Services parking lot too long?

You can make it go away with a plushie instead of plastic.

Or maybe you didn't pay at all, because you were just going to be a minute, you know?

AHS will forget all about it for crayons and a colouring book instead of cash.

Calgarians are once again able to pay off AHS parking tickets with kids' toys.

The AHS Toys for Tickets campaign is back through Dec. 20.

Anyone who can offer up a new-in-package toy worth at least $25 can get out of a fine issued between Nov. 8 and Dec. 20 of this year.

Last year, "more than 300 toys" were collected in this city, according to AHS.

Alberta's health authority said the toys will go to various "children's foundations and charitable organizations."

Some (AHS-approved) item options you might want to consider:

Books;

Art supplies;

Science kits;

Electronics;

Headphones;

LEGO sets;

Baby toys;

Journals;

Activity books;

Crayons;

Colouring books; and

Gift cards for grocery stores and restaurants for families.

Toys are to be dropped off at "AHS parking offices during regular office hours," AHS said.