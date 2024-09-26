CALGARY
Calgary

    • Peace bonds, withdrawn charges for Lethbridge high school football players accused of sexual assault

    Chinook High School in Lethbridge is seen in this image. Chinook High School in Lethbridge is seen in this image.
    Share

    Four Lethbridge high school football players accused of sexual assault last year won't go to trial.

    Miranda Hlady, the lawyer for one of them, tells CTV News three of the Chinook Coyotes players had their cases resolved with peace bonds at a pre-trial hearing on Thursday.

    Hlady says charges against the fourth, who is her client, were withdrawn in June.

    All four had been scheduled for trial next month.

    The four were accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy, another member of the team, on Oct. 3, 2023.

    Police charged the group on Oct. 11, 2023, with sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

    None of the four were named, as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    Phone calls to the lawyers for the other three players were not returned as of the time of this writing.

    With files from Karsen Marczuk

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast

    Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News