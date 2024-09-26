Peace bonds, withdrawn charges for Lethbridge high school football players accused of sexual assault

Four Lethbridge high school football players accused of sexual assault last year won't go to trial.

Miranda Hlady, the lawyer for one of them, tells CTV News three of the Chinook Coyotes players had their cases resolved with peace bonds at a pre-trial hearing on Thursday.

Hlady says charges against the fourth, who is her client, were withdrawn in June.

All four had been scheduled for trial next month.

The four were accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy, another member of the team, on Oct. 3, 2023.

Police charged the group on Oct. 11, 2023, with sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

None of the four were named, as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Phone calls to the lawyers for the other three players were not returned as of the time of this writing.

With files from Karsen Marczuk