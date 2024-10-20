Peace officer released from hospital following stabbing incident at Chinook CTrain station

A Calgary man has been charged in relation to the stabbing of a Calgary peace officer Friday night.

At around 9:40 p.m., police responded to the Chinook CTrain station, in the 6300 block of 1A Street S.W., for reports of a peace officer being stabbed.

Police believe two peace officers approached a man who was drinking alcohol in a bus shelter. They say he became combative and pulled out a knife and after a brief struggle, one peace officer was stabbed in the arm.

The suspect fled but was quickly taken into custody by peace officers.

Police took custody of the suspect while the peace officer was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

A 42-year-old Calgary man was charged with assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and failure to comply with a release order.

Following a bail hearing, he was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

”This was a dynamic incident, which underscores how quickly a situation can develop and the dangers that exist to all peace officers every day,” said Insp. Jason Bobrowich, of the Calgary Police Service, in a media release.

“Calgary Transit peace officers do an incredible job keeping transit users safe in Calgary and we are grateful that this member will be okay.”

"Our peace officers are highly trained professionals who encounter a variety of situations - some of which are extremely dangerous,” said Marcia Gonder, the acting chief of the city’s public vehicle standards, emergency management and community safety.

“We are grateful to them for their selflessness and dedication,” she added, “in their pursuit to ensure the safety of Calgarians. Our thoughts are with our injured officer, their family and colleagues.”