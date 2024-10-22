CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pedestrian hit by vehicle at 17 Avenue S.E.

    Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of 17 Avenue at 52 Street S.E. Tuesday morning.

    The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

    The driver remained at the scene.

    Several planters and a sign were knocked down as a result of the crash.

    Police said it's too soon to determine what caused the collision.

