Pedestrian injured in incident involving motor-vehicle in northwest Calgary

One person was taken to hospital after an incident involving a motor-vehicle in northwest Calgary on Monday morning.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at 16th Avenue and 29th Street N.W.

EMS says one adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre.

On the X account @yyctransport, motorists were advised to proceed slowly and carefully through the area. About an hour after the incident, @yyctransport advised the incident had been cleared.