CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pedestrian injured in incident involving motor-vehicle in northwest Calgary

    calgary police, cps, cps generic
    Share

    One person was taken to hospital after an incident involving a motor-vehicle in northwest Calgary on Monday morning.

    The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at 16th Avenue and 29th Street N.W.

    EMS says one adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre.

    On the X account @yyctransport, motorists were advised to proceed slowly and carefully through the area. About an hour after the incident, @yyctransport advised the incident had been cleared.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News