Pedestrian injured in incident involving motor-vehicle in northwest Calgary
One person was taken to hospital after an incident involving a motor-vehicle in northwest Calgary on Monday morning.
The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at 16th Avenue and 29th Street N.W.
EMS says one adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre.
On the X account @yyctransport, motorists were advised to proceed slowly and carefully through the area. About an hour after the incident, @yyctransport advised the incident had been cleared.
Israeli military says 'limited' operation against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon has begun
Israel's widely expected ground invasion of Lebanon appeared to be getting underway early on Tuesday as its military said troops had begun 'limited' raids against Hezbollah targets in the border area.
Pete Rose, Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader who was banned for gambling on the game, has died at 83
Pete Rose, Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader who was banned from baseball for gambling on the game, has died at 83.
Dispute over cost of eradicating cockroaches in B.C. condo building settled by tribunal
A B.C. condo owner who was blamed for a cockroach infestation in her building and charged thousands of dollars for the cost of eradicating the bugs must be refunded, the civil resolution tribunal ruled.
'I don't want to bury more people': Son of Canadians slain in Lebanon implores Ottawa
Ottawa must do more to help Canadian citizens leave Lebanon, says the son of a Canadian couple killed last week when an Israeli bomb hit their car in the country's south.
Health Canada recalls nearly 60 more unauthorized sexual enhancement products
Health Canada issued a recall last week for various sexual enhancement products for containing prescribed drugs like tadalafil and sildenafil.
TD Bank to pay more than US$28M in settlement for market manipulation
TD Bank Group has agreed to pay more than US$28 million after an investigation into manipulation of the U.S. Treasuries market by one of its traders.
Joly targets polarization in UN speech, urges liberals to reclaim the word 'freedom'
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is asking members of the United Nations to counter growing political polarization abroad while taking shots at Conservative rhetoric at home.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeals for release while he awaits sex trafficking trial
Sean "Diddy" Combs is appealing a federal judge's decision to keep him in jail while he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges.
Man hikes 18 kilometres, 670 metres high to reach his parents in North Carolina
It had been 48 hours since the winds and rains from Hurricane Helene ripped through western North Carolina and Sam Perkins still had not heard from his parents.
Edmonton
How a northern Alberta woman turned tragedy into life-saving advocacy, earning an Order of Excellence
Kim Ruether lifted her son's eyelid and saw his still, dilated pupil staring at the ceiling as he lay on a stretcher in a northwestern Alberta hospital hallway a decade ago. She says she didn't need a doctor to tell her the boy was dead.
1 dead, several injured in motor-vehicle collision near Calmar, Alta.
Mounties say one person is dead in the aftermath of a collision involving two vehicles south of Calmar on Sunday.
Oilers release veteran Hoffman from tryout
Mike Hoffman's shot at a spot on the Edmonton Oilers' roster is over.
Lethbridge
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
Vancouver
South Vancouver home destroyed by fire; neighbouring houses damaged
A fire in South Vancouver Monday completely destroyed one home and caused damage to two others, according to officials, who said no one was injured in the blaze.
Big NDP names exit before B.C. election. What does that mean for the party?
The New Democrats are campaigning for another term in British Columbia's provincial election but without many of the familiar faces that have graced lawn signs of elections past.
Economic reconciliation or political opportunism? BC Conservatives under fire on Orange Shirt Day
The leader of the BC Conservative Party pledged to build bridges and promote economic reconciliation with First Nations on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a move Indigenous leaders slammed as “political opportunism.”
Vancouver Island
Orange Shirt Day founder fears Sept. 30 being co-opted from survivors
The residential “school” survivor whose story sparked Orange Shirt Day — and the “Every Child Matters” movement — says she is worried the cause is being forgotten.
Winter tires required on most B.C. highways starting Oct. 1
British Columbia drivers are reminded that winter tires and chains are mandatory on most highways in the province starting Tuesday.
Saskatoon
BREAKING
Saskatoon could see first frost overnight
Saskatoon gardeners should cover their plants overnight, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a frost advisory on Monday afternoon.
Experts give nod to Saskatchewan Party but expect tight October election race
With the writs expected to drop this week for the Saskatchewan general election, political experts say Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party is on track for a fifth majority government but will lose seats to Carla Beck's NDP.
Regina
BREAKING Saskatchewan's provincial election campaign to officially kick off Oct. 1, premier confirms
Premier Scott Moe has confirmed that the writ will be dropped Tuesday morning – officially kicking off campaigning prior to the provincial election on Oct. 28.
Wind warnings in effect for southeast Saskatchewan
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning of high winds affecting some regions of southeast Saskatchewan.
Man who allegedly robbed a business in McLean with edged weapon arrested, RCMP report
A man is in custody after allegedly robbing a business in McLean, Sask. with an edged weapon on Saturday.
Toronto
Police identify man found fatally shot in Toronto's Weston area
Toronto police have identified a man who was found fatally shot early Monday morning in a plaza in the city's Weston area.
Suspect in deadly Scarborough stabbing charged with second-degree murder
Toronto police have charged a suspect with second-degree murder following a deadly stabbing at a Scarborough home on Sunday afternoon.
Police say 2 suspects now wanted and efforts underway to ID a 3rd after officers allegedly spat at and assaulted in protest
Toronto police say they have identified two suspects who allegedly assaulted and spat at police during a pro-Palestinian protest downtown earlier this month, and they are trying to identify one more.
Montreal
Teen convicted in Jannai Dopwell-Bailey killing sentenced to 6 years
A 19-year-old man convicted of killing a Montreal teenager outside his school in October 2021 was sentenced to six years on Monday.
Protesters throw incendiary object at officer, damage windows at Concordia University: police
Several windows were damaged and spray painted with 'Free Gaza' during a protest at Concordia University Sunday night, Montreal police say.
23 bilingual municipalities ask judge to suspend portions of Quebec's language law
A group of 23 bilingual municipalities are in Quebec Superior Court today to ask a judge to suspend the application of several portions of the province's 2022 language reform.
Atlantic
Maritimers mark fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Membertou First Nation
More than a hundred people marched on Cape Breton’s Membertou First Nation on Monday – the fourth National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
St. Andrews Historical Society launches with exhibition of significant First Nations treaty in N.B.
The St. Andrews Historical Society in St. Andrews, N.B., announced that it would exhibit “one of the most significant 18th-century treaties between Great Britain and two First Nations of Canada” at Drewhaven Town & Country on Thursday.
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Winnipeg
Downed power lines leave thousands in the dark
Thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers are without power Monday after strong winds barrelled through parts of the province overnight.
Rainfall, wind warnings in effect for northern Manitoba
Residents in Tadoule Lake, Man., and Churchill can expect to see heavy rain trickle in Sunday afternoon, lingering until Monday evening.
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen lands in Winnipeg at Royal Aviation Museum
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen touched down in Winnipeg this week, ahead of his lunar mission set to launch in a year’s time.
Ottawa
Health Canada grants Lowertown safe consumption site 3-year exemption
Health Canada has granted a three-year exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to one of Lowertown's safe consumption sites that will allow the facility to continue operating.
National ceremony in Ottawa will mark Truth and Reconciliation Day
The smell of sage and sweetgrass floated in the air Monday over a mostly sombre ceremony to reflect on the legacy of residential schools and remember those who survived — and the thousands who didn't.
Speeding driver caught with child not wearing seatbelt on Highway 416 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police laid charges against an Ottawa driver after a child was found to not be wearing a seatbelt inside a vehicle early Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
Man, 73, on mobility scooter killed in crash with vehicle in New Sudbury
A 73-year-old man on a mobility scooter was killed Sunday night in Sudbury after being hit by a vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard and Barry Downe Road.
Here are the country's most popular baby names, according to Statistics Canada
If you're struggling to find a name for your baby, you may find some inspiration in a new list of popular names.
Ontario pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP vehicle
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
Barrie
How Barrie is commemorating Orange Shirt Day
The fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation saw plenty of community members gathering across Barrie on Monday, reflecting on the impacts of residential schools and honouring survivors.
Ontario pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP vehicle
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
Fire burns newly-built home
An early Sunday morning fire in Colgan that caused significant damage is under investigation.
Kitchener
Waterloo Region commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Communities across the country marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events honouring survivors of residential schools and remembering those who never made it home.
Stabbing reported during Homecoming celebrations in Guelph
An Etobicoke resident was taken to hospital after he told a Guelph Police officer he had been stabbed during Homecoming celebrations near the University of Guelph.
Brantford woman charged with second degree murder
A woman has been charged as part of a murder investigation in Brantford.
London
Lithium batteries likely the cause of garage fire which lights up St. Thomas sky
A pair of homes are destroyed on Penhale Avenue in St. Thomas, Ont. after an electrical fire set a garage ablaze Sunday night.
'With change comes truth': TVDSB hosts Truth and Reconciliation day of learning
Students from three elementary schools in the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) were taking part in a day of learning on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Temporary road restrictions planned on Wellington Street
The City of London is informing drivers about temporary road restrictions on Wellington Street as part of the Downtown Loop Phase 3 finishing work and surface paving.
Windsor
$11,000 seized at Ambassador Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $11,000 US from an inbound American citizen at the Ambassador Bridge.
Drouillard Road to close for infrastructure renewal project
A section of Drouillard Road will close this week for an infrastructure renewal project.
Downtown parking garage enhancements planned
The City of Windsor has unveiled plans for the “Park in Perfect Harmony” initiative in the downtown core.