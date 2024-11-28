Pedestrian killed after being hit by two vehicles while crossing Elbow Drive

Calgary police say a pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Elbow Drive S.W. on Wednesday evening.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was walking west across the road at the intersection of 61 Avenue S.W. in a marked crosswalk.

Police say he was hit by a southbound Ford Escape.

The driver, a woman in her 80s, stopped to help the pedestrian, but he was hit a second time by a southbound Pontiac Vibe driven by a woman in her 70s.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both of the drivers were uninjured.

Staff Sgt. Andy Woodward of the Calgary Police Service traffic section says their hearts go out to the families and witnesses impacted by the accident.

"As is standard with serious-injury and fatal collisions, support services are available to those who may need assistance in coping with life-altering circumstances," she said.

"We are grateful to those who stopped to help and offer assistance and encourage motorists and pedestrians to exercise safety at all times."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.