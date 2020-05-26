CALGARY -- A man in his 40s was killed early Tuesday when he was struck by a CTrain in the city’s southwest.

Police say the incident happened about 4 a.m. and temporarily closed the Somerset-Bridlewood LRT station for several hours. It was reopened about noon.

Officers tell CTV News the man had identification on him when he was struck.

Members of CPS and the Collision Reconstruction Unit could be seen working around a taped-off train.

It’s unclear how the man ended up on the tracks, which are secured by fencing on both sides.

Calgary Transit is providing temporary shuttle service while the station is closed and CPS is expected to remain on scene for at least part of the morning commute.

Police are hoping to get CCTV footage from the platform to learn more and would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.