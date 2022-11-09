Pedestrian's condition stabilizes after being struck by minivan near SAIT

A pedestrian was struck by a minivan on 16th Avenue N.W. near SAIT on Tuesday night. A pedestrian was struck by a minivan on 16th Avenue N.W. near SAIT on Tuesday night.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections

Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.

Breaking down the significant turmoil that's unfolded in the Oath Keepers trial

The seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers leaders has become mired in conflict as U.S. prosecutors called defence witnesses to warn them against self-incrimination in the days before they take the stand, defence attorneys accused one another of unethical conduct and one witness was revealed to be an informant.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina