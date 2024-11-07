CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pedestrian struck by freight train in southwest Calgary

    A pedestrian was struck by a freight train in southwest Calgary on Thursday evening. (DARREN WRIGHT / CTV NEWS CALGARY) A pedestrian was struck by a freight train in southwest Calgary on Thursday evening. (DARREN WRIGHT / CTV NEWS CALGARY)
    Share

    A pedestrian was struck by a freight train in southwest Calgary on Thursday evening.

    Police say the incident happened near the 1500 block of 10th Avenue S.W., just after 6:30 p.m.

    A male was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    YYC Transportation said roads in the area had been closed and was asking motorists to use alternate routes.

    Police set up those closures to investigate.

    The closures have since been cleared.

    Calgary Transit said Red Line CTrains were running behind as well and asked for passenger patience.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News