Pedestrian struck by freight train in southwest Calgary

A pedestrian was struck by a freight train in southwest Calgary on Thursday evening.

Police say the incident happened near the 1500 block of 10th Avenue S.W., just after 6:30 p.m.

A male was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

YYC Transportation said roads in the area had been closed and was asking motorists to use alternate routes.

Police set up those closures to investigate.

The closures have since been cleared.

Calgary Transit said Red Line CTrains were running behind as well and asked for passenger patience.