'Perfect storm' of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates

Outreach volunteers offer help to the homeless on a -20 C night in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Social agencies and advocates say rising interest rates and a high rate of inflation are pushing more Canadians into homelessness. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Outreach volunteers offer help to the homeless on a -20 C night in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Social agencies and advocates say rising interest rates and a high rate of inflation are pushing more Canadians into homelessness. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference

Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.

11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what a Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. The flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members, he said during an afternoon news conference.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

  • Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference

    Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.

    Outside the convention centre at the COP15 UN conference on biodiversity in Montreal, on Dec. 16, 2022. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

  • First nurse-led clinic-school opens in Laval to relieve overcrowded ERs

    The first specialized nurse practitioner-led clinic-school in Laval began operating on Monday to help relieve pressure on the area's heavily-taxed emergency rooms. The health and social services centre in Laval (CISSS) will operate the clinic-school in partnership with the University of Montreal's faculty of nursing in the hopes of taking pressure off of nearby hospitals, particularly the Cite-de-la-Sante Hospital on Rene-Laennec Boulevard in Laval's Vimont district.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina