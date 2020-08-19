Advertisement
Perhaps another 30C day today (if not, then close!)
CALGARY -- After a solid three days in the 30s, we may break the cycle today… barely. The forecast high for Wednesday is 29C, possibly rounding up to 30C or just beyond the mark. Regardless, that reaches heat warning criteria once again.
Yesterday afforded only 13 new records broken in Alberta, but of course it was still a scorcher. Here’s Canada’s field guide on both self-monitoring and checking on others in this type of heat.
On another note…
Alberta Fire Bans has really ramped up the number of restrictions, which usually means a cancellation to fire permits with little possibility of renewal, thanks to tinder-dry conditions across southern Alberta.
We’re hoping to see some turnaround in that regard, with the exit region of an upper trough delivering Pacific moisture and a degree of instability tomorrow. Showers may coalesce into some thunderstorms off the foothills by the mid-afternoon.
Here’s the five-day forecast:
Today:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 29C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 14C
Thursday:
- Partly cloudy, chance for isolated storms
- Daytime high: 26C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 11C
Friday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 24C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 12C
Saturday:
- Mainly sunny, chance for isolated storms
- Daytime high: 24C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 9C
Sunday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 23C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 9C
Cory snapped this great shot of the storms near Conklin , Alta. yesterday! Thanks for the submission, Cory!
