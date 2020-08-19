CALGARY -- After a solid three days in the 30s, we may break the cycle today… barely. The forecast high for Wednesday is 29C, possibly rounding up to 30C or just beyond the mark. Regardless, that reaches heat warning criteria once again.

<DayLites>

Yesterday afforded only 13 new records broken in Alberta, but of course it was still a scorcher. Here’s Canada’s field guide on both self-monitoring and checking on others in this type of heat.

On another note…

Alberta Fire Bans has really ramped up the number of restrictions, which usually means a cancellation to fire permits with little possibility of renewal, thanks to tinder-dry conditions across southern Alberta.

We’re hoping to see some turnaround in that regard, with the exit region of an upper trough delivering Pacific moisture and a degree of instability tomorrow. Showers may coalesce into some thunderstorms off the foothills by the mid-afternoon.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 29C

Evening: mainly clear, low 14C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, chance for isolated storms

Daytime high: 26C

Evening: mainly clear, low 11C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 24C

Evening: mainly clear, low 12C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny, chance for isolated storms

Daytime high: 24C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 23C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9C

Cory snapped this great shot of the storms near Conklin , Alta. yesterday! Thanks for the submission, Cory!

You can submit your weather photos here.