CALGARY -- Police have identified a person of interest in the February 2020 murder of Sheldon Wolf who they believe may have been in the same vehicle as the victim moments before the homicide.

Investigators are looking for 22-year-old Sharmarke Ali Mohamed, whose last known address was in Regina, Sask., and who also has ties to the Toronto area.

Mohamed is alleged to have been in a white Infiniti QX4 before getting into a Toyota Scion that Wolf was inside of.

"We know several people were involved in Mr. Wolf's homicide and we are intent on locating those individuals," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the homicide unit.

"We won’t stop and will continue to pursue this until we’re satisfied everyone involved has been held responsible. Visitors to Calgary have the right to feel safe."

Wolf came to Calgary in early 2020 from Carrot River, Sask. and was staying at the Sandman Hotel in the 800 block of Seventh Ave. S.W.

Investigators believe Wolf left the downtown hotel on Feb. 2, 2020 to willingly meet with several people that he did not know. His body was found north of Airdrie two days later.

Mohamed is believed to be one of the individuals Wolf met with, along with Fayiah Braima, 23, who was arrested last year on a first-degree murder charge and is currently awaiting trial.

Investigators are continuing to search for people who were believed to be with Wolf prior to his death.

Anyone with information about the homicide or Mohamed's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.