CALGARY -- Investigators say they've made an arrest in the death of a Saskatchewan man whose body was found north of Airdrie earlier this week.

Police say they arrested a suspect in the case earlier Friday afternoon, but he has not been formally charged.

Wolf, who was from Carrot River, Sask., had been visiting Calgary when he went missing from the hotel he was staying at with family members.

He was last seen leaving the Sandman Hotel, at 888 Seventh Ave. S.W., at 7 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Police say evidence connected to his disappearance was discovered during a search of Elliston Park on Feb. 4 and Wolf's body was found in a rural area on Tuesday afternoon.

An autopsy, completed in Calgary Friday, determined he died as a result of a homicide.

Wolf's family members, who came to Calgary in order to make arrangements to transport his body back home to Saskatchewan, told CTV News they had very little information about what happened to him.

Following news of the arrest, Wolf's stepmother told CTV over the phone they're "relieved" that someone is in custody and hope that if it is the person who killed Wolf, they have a "good case" against him.

The family doesn't know who he went out with on the night he went missing or why.