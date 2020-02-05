CALGARY -- The father of Sheldon Wolf is in Calgary following the discovery of his son's body in a rural area near Airdrie Tuesday.

Barry Wolf, Sheldon's father, flew into Calgary Tuesday night and will be returning to Carrot River, Sask. Wednesday to arrange his son's funeral. He says he has received little information from police regarding Sheldon's death.

"I'm just hurting. I'm hurting really bad," Barry Wolf told CTV News. "It was so sudden, so tragic. I don't even know for sure what happened."

Police confirmed the body of Sheldon Wolf of Carrot River, Sask. was found Tuesday north of Airdrie.

The 47-year-old had been reported missing after he failed to return to the Sandman Hotel in downtown Calgary Sunday night. Family members saw Wolf leave the hotel at approximately 7 p.m. and that was the last time they heard from him.

According to police, evidence connected to Wolf's disappearance was located in Elliston Park in southeast Calgary. Officers scoured the park Tuesday afternoon for additional evidence.

"We are determined to get to the bottom of what happened to Mr. Wolf," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit in a statement.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. The nature of his death has not been released and police continue to investigate the matter.