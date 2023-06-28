Petition launched to prevent Calgary from removing 3rd Avenue cycle track

Some Calgarians are displeased with the city's plan to remove the Third Avenue south cycle track. Some Calgarians are displeased with the city's plan to remove the Third Avenue south cycle track.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina