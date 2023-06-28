Petition launched to prevent Calgary from removing 3rd Avenue cycle track
A grassroots group of Calgarians has put forth an online petition in an effort to prevent the city from eliminating the Third Avenue South cycle track downtown, which is slated for removal in the fall.
Officials with the city say the project, which was installed in 2021, was intended to maintain a protected east-to-west connection for cyclists downtown because of planned construction in the Eau Claire area.
Project manager Dennis Hoffart says the city was open to permanent or temporary infrastructure at the time, but noted that feedback was 50/50.
Peter Oliver, a volunteer with Project Calgary, says the city’s plan to remove the cycle track was not clear from the initial engagement, and thousands of cyclists were under the impression it would stay.
"So, we launched a petition calling on the City of Calgary to scrap its plans to rip out the cycle track, which is part of strategic investments of the downtown strategy," said Oliver.
"(The track) is needed to help make this area more livable, more accessible and safer to move about.
"There's a number of office-to-residential conversions that the city is spending $80 million on to subsidize to make downtown have a higher number of people living here. What they're doing by ripping this out, is making this area less attractive for people to come and live and visit."
The online petition had garnered more than 800 signatures by Wednesday afternoon.
Some Calgarians are displeased with the city's plan to remove the Third Avenue south cycle track. Oliver adds that the removal of the cycle track "flies in the face of the city’s downtown and climate change strategy," noting that there is greater demand for cycling downtown.
Project Calgary filed a Freedom of Information and Privacy (FOIP) request, uncovering two documents; one from the city and another from a local transportation and planning engagement firm.
The documents show a six-fold increase in the number of cyclists with an average of 110 daily bicycles using the bike lane in 2022. A second, undisclosed report shows that the increase in the number of people cycling on Third Avenue South did not impact parkade operations along the avenue either.
Hoffart noted that those documents were only to evaluate the success of the detour project, which was installed using a temporary design and using temporary materials not intended to have long-term durability.
The City of Calgary is preparing to report back to the community with its findings once the temporary detour project has run its course in September.
Officials add that the removal of the cycle track detour on Third Avenue does not impact a potential future project to install permanent infrastructure for cyclists.
IMPACT TO PARKING AND LOCAL BUSINESS
Local business owner James Buchanan, who owns Buchanan’s Chop House on Third Avenue, and although he’s an avid cyclist himself, he says he will be happy to see the city remove the bike lanes.
"There's a lot of businesses and a lot of residents on this block who were not consulted the moment that the bike path went in.
"For us personally, we lost 31 parking spots between these two corners," he said.
"It’s great, there's biking, excessive accessibility and micro mobility to our place, but truthfully, the bike paths are used really significantly three months a year."
Some Calgarians are displeased with the city's plan to remove the Third Avenue south cycle track. Buchanan also mentioned that a one-way street has made it particularly difficult for businesses to offer access to their clients in the winter months, as many of their clients use a car to drive to the area.
Oliver disagrees, citing a shift for Calgarians to introduce different modes of transportation to their daily commutes.
"We have the largest single employer on Third Avenue, which is Rogers and Shaw Communications, and they have shared a letter of support for the cycle track," said Oliver.
"They see it as a way for their employees to return to the office safely and to be able to have alternative modes of transportation to arrive here, and also to support their environmental and sustainability goals as an organization."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
BREAKING | Toronto air quality currently listed as worst in the world
Toronto's air quality is currently listed as the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke, data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir showed Wednesday.
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
CBC must face WE Charity defamation lawsuit in a U.S. court, judge rules
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation must face a defamation lawsuit by WE Charity alleging the publicly funded news outlet repeatedly aired false claims that it deceived its donors, a Washington, D.C., federal judge has ruled.
Man fleeing Ohio police with an abducted infant crashes into a home, killing the child
A man who abducted a seven-month-old child in Ohio crashed his car into a house while trying to flee from police, killing the infant and critically injuring himself.
Health-care workers, science and tech experts targeted in new Canadian fast-track immigration system
Experts in the fields of health care will receive the first round of invitations to Canada starting today. Experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics will be able to apply for a 'streamlined' immigration process starting next week.
Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to Newfoundland port
Debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible was returned to shore in Newfoundland Wednesday, aboard a Canadian-flagged ship that had helped search for the vessel in a remote area of ocean near the wreck of the Titanic.
Edmonton
-
Man chased, shot at while on walk with kids in west Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Ormsby Place neighbourhood.
-
5 manager positions eliminated at City of Edmonton as part of effort to find $60M in savings
Edmonton is making some changes to how the city is managed, including eliminating manager jobs and restructuring two city departments.
-
1M child exploitation photos and videos seized, 8 Albertans arrested
Eight people, including seven Calgarians, have been arrested in connection with one of the largest seizures of child pornography in Alberta, authorities say.
Vancouver
-
Driver in hospital after semi flips on Highway 17 in Surrey
The driver of a semi that flipped on Highway 17 in Surrey Wednesday has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who say lane closures are expected to continue while the scene is cleared.
-
Family of victim in North Vancouver house fire believes her death was preventable
The family of a woman who died in a tragic house fire in North Vancouver earlier month is speaking out for the first time.
-
Need to see a pharmacist for a prescription? B.C. expands options for appointment booking
Starting Thursday, British Columbians will be able to book an appointment online to see a pharmacist to get prescriptions for contraception and minor ailments – a move the province is touting as a first in Canada.
Atlantic
-
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man's killing
A New Brunswick man is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of a 26-year-old man from Dieppe.
-
Nova Scotia gas prices to rise 18 cents by next weekend
Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties investigating after 10 puppies stolen from Nanaimo backyard
Mounties are investigating after 10 puppies were stolen from a home in Nanaimo. The theft of the eight-week-old German shepherd puppies occurred just before 3 a.m. Monday, when a group of people entered a backyard kennel at the home in the 300-block of Black Diamond Drive.
-
B.C. opens $500M fund to help non-profits buy rental buildings, keep rent affordable
The British Columbia government has opened access to its $500-million rental-protection fund that will help non-profit groups purchase rental buildings.
-
Backpacks taken from Comox wharf returned to owners: RCMP
Mounties say a pair of backpacks that were taken from a wharf in Comox have been returned to their owners.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto air quality currently listed as worst in the world
Toronto's air quality is currently listed as the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke, data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir showed Wednesday.
-
Video shows part of dog attack that seriously injured a young child in Toronto
New video has surfaced showing parts of a dog attack that seriously injured a child in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.
-
Durham officers exhibited 'pro-police bias' in handling of Dafonte Miller case, tribunal finds
Three Durham police officers have been found guilty of discreditable conduct, and one of them has also been found guilty of neglect of duty by a disciplinary tribunal in connection with the handling of the 2016 incident which saw Dafonte Miller severely assaulted by an off-duty officer.
Montreal
-
Wildfire smog warning issued for Montreal... again
Environment Canada says the smog will be "less significant" than on Sunday, when Montreal's air quality was ranked the poorest of all major cities worldwide.
-
Mayors of major Quebec cities call for a rent registry
Fourteen Quebec mayors are calling on the Quebec government to adopt a public, mandatory and universal rent registry.
-
Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' with 2 stops in Montreal postponed due to illness
Montreal fans of the Queen of Pop will have to wait a little longer to get into the groove as the singer is postponing her upcoming world tour due to an illness.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man killed in daytime shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at approximately 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Social media abuzz about Ottawa's new roadkill crow sculpture
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoke to return to Ottawa on Wednesday night, with air quality deteriorating to 'high risk'
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement, warning of "high levels of air pollution" developing in the national capital region.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 arrested, 3 in hospital after stabbing at UW
Waterloo regional police say one person has been arrested and three people have been transported to hospital after being stabbed inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
-
Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
WRPS investigating reports of a Cambridge shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating reports of a shooting in Cambridge that police say left one male with non-life-threatening injuries.
Saskatoon
-
Wipeout at Sask. skate park leads to social media firestorm
A wipe out at a skateboard park earlier this week in Martensville quickly turned into an online war of words.
-
Sask. RCMP respond to 'serious' crash between van and semi on Highway 16
Saskatoon RCMP are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16, west of Plunkett, about 110 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon man sustains burns in morning apartment fire
One person was sent to hospital with burns following an apartment fire on Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Relief from heavy smoke, stubborn wildfire finally under control
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Wednesday, June 28.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Missing boa constrictor reunited with owner in northern Ontario
A four-foot-long boa constrictor that went missing in Kapuskasing over the weekend has been found in good health and reunited with its owner, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warnings end; Winnipeg, majority of southern Manitoba still under tornado watch
Environment and Climate Change Canada has downgraded a trio of tornado warnings that were scattered throughout in western Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg man charged with 'sextortion' that spanned multiple provinces
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with multiple instances of “sextortion” that spanned multiple provinces.
-
Storm brought golf ball-sized hail and potential tornado to Manitoba
A Tuesday evening storm brought golf ball-sized hail, a possible tornado and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba.
Regina
-
Sask. residents could see cheaper natural gas bills this fall
SaskEnergy is proposing a 22.1 per cent decrease to its commodity rate, dropping the price per gigajoule from $4.20 to $3.30.
-
Sask. RCMP respond to 'serious' crash between van and semi on Highway 16
Saskatoon RCMP are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16, west of Plunkett, about 110 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.
-
Regina Mayor, woman from Texas, meets Regina's mayor after online mix-up
An online mix-up in January 2022 led to a Texas woman named Regina Mayor meeting Regina’s mayor in person on Tuesday.