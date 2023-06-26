Petro-Canada issues may be 'tip of the iceberg' after Suncor cybersecurity incident
Suncor Energy Inc. falling victim to a cyberattack may be the most significant cybersecurity breach of an oil and gas company thus far in Canadian history, experts say.
The Calgary-based oil company has provided no details about the attack or which parts of its operations were affected, saying simply in a news release issued late Sunday that it had “experienced a cybersecurity incident.”
The confirmation followed days of public speculation, after social media users complained on Twitter over the weekend about an inability to use credit or debit cards at the company's chain of Petro-Canada gas stations in multiple major Canadian cities, as well as difficulties accessing car wash services.
On Saturday, Petro-Canada's official Twitter account also issued a tweet saying that the company's Petro-Points app and website were temporarily unavailable.
As of mid-day Monday, some of Suncor's Petro-Canada sites remained cash-only, and its app and Petro-Points login were unavailable. Car washes were also unavailable at some locations, the company said via social media.
Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Vancouver-based cybersecurity company Plurilock Security Inc., said these public-facing issues could be “just the tip of the iceberg.” He added that as early as Friday, he was also hearing about Suncor employees being unable to log in to their own internal accounts.
“All of these things put together seem to suggest that there could be a sizable cyber incident that's taking place,” Paterson said, cautioning that much is still unknown about the current situation.
“I think that this actually could be the Canadian Colonial Pipeline, just in the sense that Suncor is such a large part of the economy.”
In 2021, a ransomware attack successfully targeted the Colonial Pipeline, the largest pipeline system for refined oil products in the U.S.
It was the largest cyberattack on oil infrastructure in the history of the United States, and forced the company to temporarily halt pipeline operations.
Although the pipeline was only shut down for a few days, the disruption in the U.S. fuel supply caused the rerouting of flights, panic buying and short-term price spikes.
In Canada, there hasn't been a publicized, large-scale, successful cyberattack on a domestic oil and gas company, though in April an apparent release of Pentagon documents onto social media sites contained a claim by Russian-backed hackers that they had successfully accessed Canada's natural gas infrastructure.
The leaked documents did not name a specific company, and the legitimacy of that claim remains unclear.
However, cybersecurity experts have been warning for years that this country's energy industry is an attractive target for cybercriminals.
Earlier this year, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS) - part of the federal Communications Security Establishment, which provides the government of Canada with information technology security and foreign signals intelligence - warned that the oil and gas sector attracts “more than its share” of attention from cybercriminals.
The CCCS said that is because of the high value of the industry's assets and “the degree of customer dependence on the industry's products,” adding that cybercriminals motivated by financial gain are the top cyber threats facing the Canadian oil and gas sector.
“We assess that ransomware is almost certainly the main threat to the supply of oil and gas to customers,” the agency wrote in a report.
“Since oil and gas organizations are part of Canadian critical infrastructure, they are attractive targets for extortion because of the importance of these products and services to Canadians.”
The CCCS also warned that while politically motivated attacks are less likely, state-sponsored or state-aligned cybercriminals - including those with ties to Russia, China and Iran - have targeted the global energy sector in the past for both espionage purposes as well as with an intent to create mayhem.
“The cybersecurity industry as a whole, and certainly governments both at the federal level and others, have been sounding the alarm for many years that critical infrastructure in particular is vulnerable,” Paterson said.
“This has the potential to be very, very serious for Suncor, and it's not really a surprise.”
There is no indication that any of Suncor's critical infrastructure, such as oilsands facilities or refineries, have been affected by the incident.
The company said there is also no evidence that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused.
Paterson said in the best-case scenario, Suncor will have caught the breach quickly. But he said it's also possible that it could take the company a very long time to resolve the issue.
“The problem here is that it's such a large operation with multiple subsidiaries with such an expansive set of services,” he said.
“If the threat actor has been present and persistent for a long time, it could take a very long time to root them out.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's grocery sector needs more competition, federal watchdog finds
Canada's grocery sector needs better competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.
No evidence of political interference in McKinsey contracts: Treasury Board report
The Treasury Board says it has found no evidence of political interference in federal contracts with consulting firm McKinsey & Company.
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 3.4 per cent last month, lowest rate since June 2021
Statistics Canada says the country's inflation rate fell to 3.4 per cent in May -- the lowest it's been since June 2021.
Belgian shot putter goes viral running hurdles to save team from disqualification
Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo ran the 100-metre hurdles to save her team from disqualification at the European Athletics Team Championships on Saturday in Poland, after her teammates pulled-out due to injury.
In an audio recording Donald Trump discusses a 'highly confidential' document with an interviewer
An audio recording from a meeting in which former President Donald Trump discusses a 'highly confidential' document with an interviewer appears to undermine his later claim that he didn't have such documents, only magazine and newspaper clippings.
What happens to the organs of people who choose medically assisted deaths?
The guidelines on how to handle organ donation after medically-assisted death have been officially updated for the first time since a 'reasonably foreseeable natural death' was removed from the eligibility criteria.
Janitor heard 'annoying alarms 'and turned off freezer, ruining 20 years of school research worth US$1M, lawsuit says
A university janitor who turned off a freezer after hearing multiple 'annoying alarms,' ruined more than 20 years of research, according to a lawsuit filed against his employer by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.
Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
Edmonton
-
Canada's grocery sector needs more competition, federal watchdog finds
Canada's grocery sector needs better competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.
-
'Disappointing': McDavid no fan of NHL's move on themed jerseys after Pride refusals
Connor McDavid isn't a fan of the NHL's new policy on themed warmup jerseys.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Staying hot and unsettled all week
Hot and unsettled conditions across most of central and northern Alberta for the next few days.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Parents of Vancouver woman denied medically-assisted death at St. Paul's Hospital speak out
As they mourn their daughter, Sam O'Neill's parents are speaking out about the religious exemption for MAID at publicly-funded Providence Health Care hospitals that they think the provincial government should eliminate.
-
Wildfires have British Columbians re-thinking summer travel plans: poll
British Columbia's early and well-publicized wildfire season has people concerned about travelling in the province this summer, a poll suggests.
-
This is how much the City of Surrey paid the law firm that defended Doug McCallum at his public mischief trial
The law firm that represented former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum in his public mischief trial last year was paid more than $300,000 by the city, according to municipal financial records.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick's Higgs drops dissenters in cabinet shuffle amid party unrest
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has bounced two ministers from cabinet and added some new faces as he confronts turmoil within his Progressive Conservative caucus.
-
Carbon tax countdown: reprieve unlikely for big jump at the pumps
It seems unlikely Nova Scotians will be getting a last-minute reprieve from the federal carbon tax, set to take effect on Saturday
-
Dieppe homicide investigation underway into fatal shooting
RCMP’s Major Crime unit is investigating a homicide that took place on Louis Street in Dieppe on Sunday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island businesses begin to bounce back after Hwy. 4 wildfire closure
Businesses in the Alberni Valley and farther west are beginning their financial recoveries, as the key highway into their communities has partially reopens.
-
3 black bear cubs rescued on northern Vancouver Island
A trio of sibling black bear cubs are in the care of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre (NIWRC) in Errington after they were found without their mother.
-
Crews and helicopter respond to suspicious wildfires near Port Alberni
The British Columbia Wildfire Service is responding to a pair of suspicious wildfires burning near Port Alberni. The fires were discovered Monday morning, just south of the Port Alberni Highway, near Rogers Creek and the city's Sahara Heights neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
Olivia Chow will be Toronto’s next mayor. Here's what she promised
Here's what Toronto mayoral elect Olivia Chow promised to do during the election campaign:
-
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Montreal
-
Dragons' Den investor Vincent Guzzo arrested for criminal harassment
Businessman and TV personality Vincent Guzzo, 54, is facing charges of criminal harassment and breach of conditions after he was arrested in Laval on June 23, 2023.
-
Nurse at Montreal seniors' home charged with sexually assaulting residents
A nurse has been fired after being charged with sexually assaulting multiple seniors at a long-term care home in Montreal. Francisco Ferna Abarca Mena, 56, appeared in a Montreal courtroom Monday to face five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual exploitation.
-
Short, intense rainstorm causes flash flooding in Vaudreuil-Dorion, funnel clouds spotted
While rain storms weren't as bad in many areas of the Greater Montreal Area, the city of Vaudreuil-Dorion west of the island got hit with a short, intense rainstorm that caused flash flooding in the area.
Ottawa
-
Two men in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Kanata on Monday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa police resources 'stretched' with Canada Day at LeBreton Flats
Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs says extra police officers from across Ontario will be coming to Ottawa to assist in Canada Day because of the larger footprint for celebrations.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Community services committee to discuss new transitional housing strategy
The city of Ottawa's community services committee meets today to discuss the current housing and homelessness crisis.
Kitchener
-
Green light given for development on former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener
There's plenty of optimism surrounding the site of the former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener.
-
Guelph encampment residents allowed to stay under Hanlon Expressway for another week
It appears residents of a homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. have been given a bit more time to vacate the area under the Hanlon Expressway as an eviction from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has been extended.
-
Guinness World Records says world’s tallest poison ivy plant is growing in Paris, Ont.
It appears the old saying “leaves of three, let it be,” meant the opposite for a Paris, Ont. man, who landed in the history books thanks to one poisonous plant on his property.
Saskatoon
-
'She's scared': Sask. foster mom begs for stability for 7-year-old girl bounced between homes
A Saskatoon foster mom is questioning why a little girl was removed from her care and put in a group home.
-
Saskatoon police seek 2 suspects in homicide investigation
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding two women suspected in an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Canada's grocery sector needs more competition, federal watchdog finds
Canada's grocery sector needs better competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 300K hectares burned in Ontario wildfires, extremely poor air quality continues
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Tuesday, June 27.
-
Injured bear cub found abandoned on shoulder of road in Tiny Township
Provincial police in Tiny Township got an unusual call Sunday night about a lone bear cub needing rescue.
-
Weather alert: Heavy rain continues Tuesday in the northeast, up to 40 mm
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for many communities in northeastern Ontario as heavy rainfall continues Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba town declares state of local emergency amid wildfire
A Manitoba town has declared a local state of emergency as a forest fire burns close to the community.
-
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
-
Mistrial declared in Manitoba murder case after defence lawyer falls ill
A Winnipeg judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his neighbour.
Regina
-
Sask. man accused of running over woman twice in Regina appears in court
A 54-year-old Regina man accused of stabbing a woman and running her over twice with a vehicle, made his first appearance before a judge Monday.
-
Canada's grocery sector needs more competition, federal watchdog finds
Canada's grocery sector needs better competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.
-
#JustCurious: Here's why the Stamps maintained possession after that mishandled kick-off
Here's why the Stamps maintained possession after that mishandled kick-off against the Riders on Saturday.