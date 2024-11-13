CALGARY
    • Pettersson and Brannstrom have a goal and assist each and Canucks top Flames 3-1

    Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen (right) squares up to stop Calgary Flames' MacKenzie Weegar (left) as Canucks' Filip Hronek defends during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen (right) squares up to stop Calgary Flames' MacKenzie Weegar (left) as Canucks' Filip Hronek defends during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
    Elias Pettersson tied the game on the power play early in the second period and assisted on Erik Brannstrom’s goal in the third as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Tuesday night.

    Pius Suter also scored for the Canucks while J.T. Miller had two assists. Vancouver goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped 28 shots.

    Justin Kirkland scored for Calgary and Flames goalie Dan Vladar made 29 saves.

    Brannstrom's goal was his first as a Canuck since he was obtained in an Oct. 6 deal with Colorado.

    Swedish rookie Jonathan Lekkerimaki, the 15th pick in the 2022 draft, played his first game as a Canuck, taking Brock Boeser’s spot on the first-unit power play. Boeser is recovering from an upper-body injury after being hit in the head by Tanner Jeannot of the Los Angeles Kings last Thursday.

    Takeaways

    Canucks: Combined with his goal in the loss to Edmonton on Saturday night, it was the first time in 50 regular-season games that Pettersson has scored in back-to-back games. He last had consecutive goals in a three-game stretch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 20.

    Flames: After winning five of their first six games the Flames have just three wins in their last 11 (3-6-2).

    Key moment

    Calgary led 1-0 after scoring at the 19-minute mark of the first period but defenseman Daniil Miromanov was called for high-sticking just before the period ended. Pettersson tapped in Miller's shot to tie the game on the power play just 23 seconds into the second, then Suter made it 2-1 2:15 later.

    Key stat

    The Canucks gave up the opening goal for the eighth consecutive game but are 5-2-1 during that stretch.

    Up next

    The Flames kick off a four-game homestand against the Predators on Friday, and the Canucks host the Islanders on Thursday.

