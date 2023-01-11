Phillips, Wolf join coach Mitch Love on AHL all-star squad

A goalie and a goal-scorer were named to join the coach of the Calgary Wranglers on the 2023 AHL all-star classic Wednesday.

Forward Matthew Phillips, goaltender Dustin Wolf and head coach Mitch Love will represent the Pacific Division in Laval, Quebec, on Feb.5 and 6.

Phillips leads the AHL with 21 goals in 27 games this season. He's second in scoring with 40 points and recently was briefly called up by the Calgary Flames. It's his second time being named to the AHL all-star team but first appearance, as he was injured and not available to play after being named to the 2019-20 team.

Wolf leads the AHL with 21 wins, four shutouts, 719 saves, 772 shots against and is second in goals against at 2.08 and save percentage (.931).

He was named goaltender of the month for December, and has won his last eight starts dating to Dec.15. Wolf has a career record of 56-14-4 in the AHL.

Flames goaltending prospect Dustin Wolf isn't big by current NHL standards, but in 46 games for the WHL's Everett Silvertips, posted a 34-10-2 record, with a 1.88 goals against and a .935 save percentage

Love was named coach of the Pacific Division All-Star team after piloting the Wranglers to the top spot in the Pacific Division with a record of 24-8-1.

Love was named the AHL's outstanding coach in 2021-22 when the Stockton Heat went 45-16-5-2.

Canada assistant coach Mitch Love goes over some plays with team forwards during a practice session at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Greg Moore of the Toronto Marlies and Love of the Calgary Wranglers have been named to the coaching staff of the American Hockey League's all-star event Feb. 5-6 in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz