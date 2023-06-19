Piercing customers at Calgary tattoo shop must be tested: AHS

Alberta Health Services says recent customers who received body piercing services at a northeast Calgary tattoo and piercing shop must seek testing for Hepatitis B following a recent health inspection.

Officials say the owners of Little Witch Tattoo/Name Sake, located at 103-2640 52 St. N.E., did not follow proper procedures to sterilize equipment, introducing the risk of the spread of serious illness.

"To prevent the spread of infection from one person to another, equipment used for body piercing must be cleaned, disinfected and sterilized according to specific health standards," said Dr. Franco Rizzuti, Medical Officer of Health, Calgary Zone, AHS, in a statement.

An inspection of the business took place following a complaint. That process discovered the improper practices and, since the owner was not able to provide a detailed list of clients, the ensuing public alert.

"This notification does not affect tattoo services provided through this studio. Only clients that received body piercing services during this timeframe require testing," AHS said.

As a result, anyone who received piercing services at the business between April 15 and May 1 should seek out follow-up testing for Hepatitis B.

Officials say the risk is "very low" but is "a precautionary move" to make sure all clients of the business are properly protected.

Testing can be arranged by contacting any clinic or your family doctor, AHS says.

The owners of Little Witch Tattoo/Name Sake, which was shut down between April 29 and June 14, have been provided with proper training about sterilization and other procedures required for piercing services.

Anyone with further questions should contact Environmental Public Health.