Pierre Poilievre says WestJet passengers were 'delighted' by impromptu speech

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says the passengers on board a Calgary-bound WestJet fight were happy to hear his remarks over the plane's public address system on Sunday night. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says the passengers on board a Calgary-bound WestJet fight were happy to hear his remarks over the plane's public address system on Sunday night.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News