Pilot lands without landing gear at Calgary-area airport
The pilot of a small plane at the Springbank Airport made an unusual – if not harrowing – landing on Thursday.
In a video obtained by CTV News, the fixed-wing aircraft is seen coming in for a landing on the airstrip west of Calgary, without its landing gear extended.
As it approached the ground, the plane ended up sliding across the grass, just past the runway.
Officials at the airport say there were two people onboard and neither was hurt.
