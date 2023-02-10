Pincher Creek doctor will no longer support maternity services after May 31
Dr. Jared Van Bussel has been working in Pincher Creek, Alta., as a surgeon specializing in maternity care for more than a decade, but that will change starting June 1.
Last month, Van Bussel penned an open letter saying he could no longer support labour and delivery services in the town beyond May 31, saying "Alberta hates rural maternity care."
"We’ve been chronically unsupported at our site,” he said in an interview with CTVNews.
Van Bussel estimates he’s delivered 1,000 babiesduring his career.
He complains that when performing a C-section, there needs to be five doctors in the room, but says that isn’t possible in Pincher Creek as thereare only five doctors in total.
"We’re a small town. We're 4,000 people, " he said.
For the past five years, Van Bussel has been Pincher Creek's only surgeon.
Once he steps away from his role, Van Bussel says those needing emergency labour care will have to go to Lethbridge, an hour away.
His impending departure is troubling to residents like Michelle Spencer.
"I’m concerned about the viability of our town if we keep eroding public heath services and public education, which are the heart of a rural town," she said.
In a statement, Alberta Health Service (AHS) said it only recently become aware of Van Bussel's decision to stop providing maternity coverage in the region.
"AHS has met with physicians in Pincher Creek and collaborative work to develop a solution-oriented plan to maintain maternity coverage is underway," reads the statement.
"As is standard practice in Pincher Creek, physicians make arrangements for obstetrical patients to have ongoing care in Lethbridge when they are unavailable to provide such care in their home community.
"AHS also has the ability to bring in locum (or temporary) physicians and also to bring in physicians from other communities to ensure coverage within Pincher Creek.
AHS added that the health centre in Pincher Creek is an important part of the community, and officials appreciate “the care provided inside its walls.”
"We value the work our rural physicians do every day to bring care to patients across the province."
