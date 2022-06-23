Place kicker Rene Paredes is Mr. Automatic for the Stampeders

Place kicker Rene Paredes is Mr. Automatic for the Stampeders

Stamps placekicker Rene Paredes was a perfect four for four in the Stamps thrilling 33-30 comeback victory over the Ticats on Saturday night. (Photo courtesy Twitter@calstampeders) Stamps placekicker Rene Paredes was a perfect four for four in the Stamps thrilling 33-30 comeback victory over the Ticats on Saturday night. (Photo courtesy Twitter@calstampeders)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina