Plebiscite vote could allow liquor sales in Cardston, Alta.

Results from a plebiscite question included on ballots in Cardston, Alta., could soon overturn the community's 100-year-old ban on liquor sales.

In 1923, the southern Alberta community, which has a population of approximately 3,600 people, voted to prohibit the sale of booze.

For Monday's general election, its residents were asked if they agreed with the idea, provided it only took place at licenced restaurants, the golf course and Cardston's Agridome.

The town said, of 925 eligible electors, 494 responded "yes" and 431 responded "no."

However, a lot more work needs to be done before any changes are made.

"This purpose of this vote was to help better inform council what the public opinion on the matter is," the town said in a statement.

"It will not however bind council in their decision making; it was a method of information gathering only. Council has not decided what the outcome of the vote will determine."

The next steps include a public hearing to consult with residents affected by the proposed bylaw.

If it's approved, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis will forward a new liquor licence application to Cardston's town council.

"After all final approvals have been given for that application, the town will no longer be a municipality without licenced premises," the town said.

Additional information about Cardston's proposed liquor sales bylaw can be found online.