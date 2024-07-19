Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the zoo’s two polar bears, Baffin and Siku, were seen sparring in their pool, which the zoo noted as a normal behaviour for the bears.
Zoo staff noticed however that Baffin had not surfaced from the pool and had not been seen for a few minutes.
Siku was shifted out of the enclosure and the zoo’s animal care team went in to assess Baffin. Staff determined Baffin was dead in the pool.
The bear was removed from the pool and sent off for a necropsy, to learn what caused his death.
The two bears arrived at the Calgary Zoo in October 2023.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come…
