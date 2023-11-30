Polar bears make a splash at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild Canada

Coming face-to-face with polar bears, tracking otters gliding through the water and watching caribou prancing delighted guests at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo the day before the public unveiling of its newly renovated exhibit.

Wild Canada opens to the public with a grand opening on Dec. 1 at 11 a.m., but members and the media got a sneak peek at the new space on Thursday.

The area is home the zoo's newest members, polar bear brothers Baffin and Siku, who moved to Calgary from Winnipeg's Assiniboine Zoo earlier this year.

The $42-million project took 26 months to create and involved more than 1,000 donors including all levels of government.

This is a developing story and we will have more details…