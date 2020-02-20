CALGARY -- A 9 -year-old boy has been missing since Thursday morning and Calgary police are asking the public for help locating him.

Justin Cunningham left Chief Justice Milvain School Thursday around 9 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since, according to a press release issued by the city.

He is described as approximately 1.2 metres (4 feet) tall, with dirty blond hair cut in a buzz cut.

According to police, he was wearing a black jacket, glasses with black frames, and was also potentially carrying a black backpack.

Cunningham lives in the 200 block of Whitman Place N.E., and is also familiar with the Falconridge Area.

Calgary police are asking residents to keep an eye out for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

This is a developing story...