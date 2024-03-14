Police ask residents to shelter in place after shots fired in Penbrooke Meadows

Shots were fired at police officers during an investigation in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Thursday afternoon, prompting a shelter in place order for nearby residents.

In a news release, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the tactical unit was executing a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E., around 3:30 p.m.

Before police entered the residence, shots were fired at officers on the scene, according to CPS.

No injuries were reported.

In an update to media around 5:35 p.m., police said the incident was ongoing with shots continuing to be fired from the residence.

There are multiple police resources on the scene and the suspect residence has been contained.

“We are asking nearby residents to shelter in place and take direction from officers on scene,” CPS said in the release.

Police said further updates will be shared on social media. Citizens in the area are asked not to share the locations of officers on the scene on social media.

In a separate social media post around 5:40 p.m., police said Memorial Drive was closed between 52 Street and 68 Street S.E., and asked drivers to use alternative routes.