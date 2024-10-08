Police believe fire that led to explosion in N.E. Calgary was set intentionally

A fire that led to an explosion in a northeast Calgary townhome over the weekend is believed to have been set intentionally, according to police.

Calgary police laid charges on Tuesday in relation to the Monterey Park explosion that sent six people to hospital and damaged four townhomes.

Just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 0 to 100 block of Las Americas Villas N.E. for a fire that is believed to have been started by an explosion that came from inside a townhome.

Police said the fire spread to neighbouring townhomes, injuring several people.

Six people were taken to hospital, including one in life-threatening condition, one in serious condition and four in stable condition, according to Alberta Health Services.

Police said it is believed a man intentionally set a fire inside his home using an accelerant, which caused the explosion and subsequent fire.

Gavin Peter Robinson, 40, of Calgary, has been charged with arson and disregard for human life.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.