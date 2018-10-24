The Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the community of Penbrooke Meadows.

Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Pensville Close S.E. at about 6:30 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot.

EMS officials say crews attended the home and found a man dead at the scene.

Police have cordoned off streets in the area.

Kelly O’Donnell moved to the area recently and was surprised to see the large police presence in her community.

“We just live pretty much across the street. I took my daughter to the school that’s across the street and all I see is lights and yellow tape and fear, absolutely, it’s a community oriented place and there’s elementary schools on both sides,” she said. “It’s scary, it’s sad, you know, someone lost a life and a family is grieving and I couldn’t imagine.”

Andre Beaudoin lives a few blocks away and has coffee with a friend at a home nearby every day.

He says there always appears to be a lot of activity at the home where police are focusing their investigation.

“They always have about 20 people there. You know, they party all the time, all young too,” he said. “There’s always something, there was a lot of people go there, so you know something would happen one day.”

Police say the victim's family has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

They say they have no leads at this time on a possible suspect but that there is no risk to the public.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers:

TEXT: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

Police continuing to monitor this incident - the back alleyway at the 200 block of Pensville Close SE is cordoned off. There’s a number of cars parked in the alley and officers are focussing in on one house in particular at this time #yyc @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/kAEOzC1IQU — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) October 24, 2018